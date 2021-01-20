'Good evening from Gabba': R Ashwin takes a dig at Tim Paine after historic Test series win

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Australia captain Tim Paine after Team India pulled off a miraculous win in the 4th Test at Gabba in Brisbane. Ashwin had suffered an injury during his heroics in the 3rd Test in Sydney where he and Hanuma Vihari braved a tough session to save the match for his team.

The spinner was left out of the playing XI for the 4th Test along with several key players including pacer Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who were injured as well. But despite playing an inexperienced team, India beat Australia for the first time in 32 years.

Ashwin, after the match, took to Twitter and took a jibe at Paine. "Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever," he wrote.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021





Ashwin's remarks came a few days after the banter that happened during the Sydney Test between him and Paine where the latter used an expletive. Paine had told Ashwin that he cannot wait for the Indian team to get to Gabba where the hosts have a great record.

The spinner also shared a news clipping of various former cricketers saying that there was no chance that India could win the series with key players missing and losing the first Test in a forgettable fashion.





Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/nmjC3znglx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

On Tuesday, The Gabba -- Australia's fortress -- was finally breached by the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane-led team India. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.





In the first Test against Australia, India was swept out for 36 and several experts predicted that the visiting team will face a 4-0 thrashing. But proving the critics wrong, the Rahane-led team registered record worthy victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also saw a famous draw at Sydney and at every hurdle of the way, this line-up overcame hardships.

