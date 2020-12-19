India vs Australia: Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s sensational comeback win in pink-ball Test

cricket

Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins scripted a sensational comeback win for their team as they left the India batting order stunned early on in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. Indian bowlers had done well to bowl out the hosts for 191 in the first innings, and to give their side a solid 62-run lead at the end of play on Friday. But Hazlewood and Cummins weaved their magic to ensure they do not let the visitors take a heavy lead.

Cummins and Hazlewood picked up 4 wickets each in the day as India posted their lowest total in a Test innings - 36/9. Mohammed Shami was struck on the arm by a scorching bouncer from Cummins and he had to retire out as India walked back, setting a target of 90 runs the hosts to chase.

During the course of the innings, Cummins picked up his 150th Test wicket, while Hazlewood picked up his 200th Test wicket. No India batsman reached a double digit score in the match.

Openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade got off to a fantastic start as they stitched a 70-run partnership to put the hosts on the hot seat. Wade was run out in Ashwin’s over, getting dismissed for 33.

Ashwin also dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 6 as he tried to hit a big shot, but was caught by Agarwal .Burns and Smith carried on to bat and finished off the chase to help their team to an eight-wicket win.

With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The two teams will meet again in the Boxing Day Test which begins December 26th and will be played in Melbourne.

