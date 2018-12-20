India vs Australia: ‘He is as good as anyone I have ever seen’ - Dennis Lillee lauds Virat Kohli

Legendary Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and said that the current number one Test batsman in the world is as good as anyone he has ever seen. Speaking to a leading daily, Lillee said that Kohli’s technique and determination sets his apart and the fact that he has the ability to see the ball early, makes the 30-year-old a very capable batsman.

“I think he is a great player. There is no need for me to even say because everyone knows that. What makes Virat great is first of all great technique, determination, balance and the time he has got to play the deliveries,” Lillee was quoted as saying by Ananda Bazar Patrika.

Also Read: Virat Kohli extends lead at the top; Bumrah taking giant strides

“He seems to see the ball early and all great batsmen have those four things. Technique, determination, balance and the ability to see the ball early. Virat is as good as anyone I have seen,” he added.

Lillee also had good things to say about the current Indian pace battery — especially Jasprit Bumrah, whom he likened to Australian bowling great Jeff Thompson.

“I think Jasprit Bumrah is very interesting. He runs off a very short run-up. He jogs and then bowls with a very short run. He has got straight arms. His bowling is not text book by any means, but it works,” said Lillee.

“He is very different from other pace bowlers, which reminds me of another fast bowler of my era, who was very different from everyone else - Jeff Thomson.

Also Read: ‘There are not many characters in our game’ – Allan Border defends Virat Kohli

“He is not as fast as Jeff Thomson was but similar in the sense that they were outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling action or technique,” he added.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 23:12 IST