IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'He plays a massive role for them,' Josh Hazlewood cherishes dismissing 'key' India batsman
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'He plays a massive role for them,' Josh Hazlewood cherishes dismissing 'key' India batsman

  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted that Australia missed their mark after having India six down which allowed the visitors to come back in the Test, but at the same time credited Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar for their counter-attacking approach that allowed India to narrow down their first-innings deficit to 33 when the number could easily have been a lot bigger.

Also Read | 4th Test, Highlights, Day 3 India vs Australia

Thakur and Sundar added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India were reduced to 186/6 shortly after lunch. Both batsmen hit their maiden Test fifties which took India's total to 336 when they looked like getting bowled out for a lot less. Hazlewood accepted that Australia's bowlers could have been a lot better, while praising Thakur and Sundar's rearguard effort.

"We didn't probably execute well as we could have in that period but (we) created a few little half chances. On any other day, hopefully we take those, but credit to those two guys (Shardul and Washington)," Hazlewood said after the end of Day 3.

Also Read | 'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

"They batted beautifully and I think it just shows the wicket is pretty good. I thought the guys did bowl really well again and everyone else backed us up. Just let a few moments slipped, I think, and also a few a half-chances there. If we could have grabbed them, it could have made a little difference."

The Australia quick claimed his ninth five-wicket-haul in Tests – the second in the series – finishing with 5/57. He gave Australia their first breakthrough of the day by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara before removing Mayank Agarwal first over after lunch. Shortly after, he dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant before taking out Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj to wipe out India's tail. Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with Pujara's dismissal in particular.

Also Read | India fight back through Washington and Thakur, concede 33-run lead

"It is huge. He (Pujara) is obviously, probably the key wicket, one of the couple of key wickets there at the top order," Hazlewood said of Pujara's dismissal. "If we can knock Pujara early, we get five, six, seven numbers in with a relatively hard and newish ball, so he plays a massive role for them and Patty (Pat Cummins) obviously has been on top of him this whole series. He has still batted a bit of time here and there but we have really squeezed on the runs and I think that is playing on in his mind and bringing to his downfall."

Hazlewood reflected on Thakur's innings, which saw the batsman play some lovely stokes, especially off fast bowlers. He played a sensational cover drive and an aerial square cut off the first over after tea off Mitchell Starc before bludgeoning back foot cover drive for four, which could be a candidate for the shot of the day.

"It is a bit of frustration obviously, sometimes when you reduce a team to six down and you are on your way to knock them over, but as I said teams bat all the way down, specially some of the teams like England," Hazlewood said.

"Credit to him (Shardul), we missed our marking a little-bit in that little period. Probably bowled a touch short and bit of width here and there and just let him off the hook a little bit there and probably did not build the pressure, the way we wanted to."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 ind vs aus brisbane test josh hazlewood cheteshwar pujara
app
Close
e-paper
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
cricket

'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli used three words in Marathi towards the end of his Tweet to applaud Shardul Thakur. Explaining the meaning of 'tula parat manla', former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar narrated an interesting story behind Kohli's choice of words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Sundar breaks 110-yr-old record, Thakur top scores as Twitter goes crazy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Both Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered many records to their names. Sundar broke a 110-year old record in Test matches in Australia. Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundar and Thakur’s records and their 123-run seventh-wicket stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
cricket

South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
cricket

BCCI remains undecided on Ranji or Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:17 PM IST
  • A decision on Ranji Trophy was expected to be taken in the meeting on Sunday but the members could not find a consensus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Aus: ‘I knew that was coming,’ Sundar on Thakur’s six to get to fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: The fight club finds new faces

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
WV Raman was not the only one praising India head coach Ravi Shastri after India’s fightback in the fourth Test against Australia. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too took to Twitter to applaud Shastri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
cricket

1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory

Reuters, Galle
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
England made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 38 for three on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
cricket

'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne left former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh bemused with an outrageous appeal against India's Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP