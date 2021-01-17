IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Shardul hits maiden 50 at 'Fortress Gabba'
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 3 Latest Updates
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 3 Latest Updates(AP)
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Shardul hits maiden 50 at 'Fortress Gabba'

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 3 Latest Updates: Shardul Thakur struck his maiden Test fifty and the partnership with Washington Sundar has crossed the 100-run mark now. The duo have revived India after a tough start to the 2nd session. Follow live score and updates.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 AM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Live Score: Follow live score and updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 17, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    100 run partnership

    Shardul Thakur hits a four off Nathan Lyon and this one will take this partnership past the 100-run mark. This is fantastic batting, Shardul and Sundar have revived India's interest.

  • JAN 17, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Lyon to Shardul - SIX!

    SIX! What a shot, Shardul got a hold of that one alright! He has absolutely nailed it over the ropes for the maximum. He brings up his first fifty!

  • JAN 17, 2021 11:03 AM IST

    This partnership is blooming

    Top 5 partnerships for 7th wicket by visiting pair at Brisbane

    Partners

    Runs

    Inns

    Start Date

    Aravinda de Silva, Ravi Ratnayeke (SL)

    144

    2

    08 December 1989

    Joey Carew, Clive Lloyd (WI)

    120

    3

    06 December 1968

    Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Amir (PAK)

    92

    4

    15 December 2016

    Asad Shafiq, Yasir Shah (PAK)

    84

    1

    21 November 2019

    Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur (IND)

    81*

    2

    15 January 2021

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    Starc to Shardul!

    FOUR! Shardul Thakur has probably struck the shot of the day - this has been explosive. India are 267/6 and they are marching on. Starc did little wrong with the ball but Shardul anticipated it and opened the face of the bat to hit it for a four.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    Shardul continues with a boundary!

    FOUR! Starc misses his line and this has been brutalised by India allrounder. Fantastic batting this is from India.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:32 AM IST

    Back after Tea

    Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur come out to bat in the final session. Nathan Lyon starts the attack. HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    250 up for India at Tea!

    FOUR! FOUR! Shardul Thakur punishes Pat Cummins for two consecutive boundaries. One through to the long-on, one towards the third man.Brings up to 250 for India. India 253/6 at Tea.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:06 AM IST

    Shardul injured

    Shardul Thakur was struck on the finger by Josh Hazlewood. Another possible injury to Indian.

  • JAN 17, 2021 10:05 AM IST

    STATS ATTACK

    Fifty partnership for 7th wicket between Sundar and Thakur

    · 1st ever fifty partnership involving either of these two batsmen.

    · 1st fifty partnership of this innings.

    · 1st fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India after 15 intervening innings.

    o India’s last 50+ stand for 7th wicket was of 204 runs by Jadeja-Pant at SCG in 2019.

    · Consecutive fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India at Brisbane.

    · Also, only 3rd fifty partnership for 7th wicket by India at Brisbane.

    o 58 by Kapil Dev-Manoj Prabhakar in 1st innings in 1991

    o 57 by R Ashwin-MS Dhoni in 2nd innings 2014.

    · 3rd consecutive 50+ stand for 7th wicket by visiting pairs at Brisbane.

    o 84 by A Shafiq-Yasir in 1st innings in 2019

    o 79 by Rizwan-Yasir in 3rd innings in 2019

    o 53* by Sundar-Shardul in 2nd innings in 2021.

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    FOUR!

    Cummins to Sundar - wide outside off stump, a little bit of width on offer and he has cut it past the fielders at mid-on for a boundary. India 239/6

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    New ball available

    The new ball is now available and Australia have taken it immediately. Here comes Pat Cummins.

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:29 AM IST

    Some resistance

    This resistance from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur has given India a breather. At one point, it looked Australia will end it quickly. If India can keep these two till Tea, they will be happy.

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:18 AM IST

    Stats attack

    29* off 7.3 overs bw Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar is the highest and the longest (balls faced) partnership for seventh or lower wicket for India since Jan 2020 (33 partnerships in all).


    Source: Cricbuzz

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:09 AM IST

    FOUR! FOUR!

    Washington Sundar goes after Starc with two gorgeous boundaries. These guys know they are the last frontiers and they are adding quick runs to cover up the trail as much as they can. Good strategy.

  • JAN 17, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Shardul Thakur becomes the 5th visiting batsman at 8th position to hit a 6 at Brisbane

    · Richard Hadlee (NZ) — 3 sixes in 2nd innings in 1985

    · Chris Lewis (ENG) — 1 six in 1st innings in 1990

    · Nixon McLean (WI) — 1 six in 3rd innings in 2000

    · Mark Craig (NZ) — 1 six in 4th innings in 2015

    · Shardul Thakur (IND) — 1 six in 2nd innings in 2021

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:59 AM IST

    200 up for India

    Sundar and Thakur have taken India past the 200-run mark and India will take solace from this fact. Although, they are still trailing by over 150 runs.

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Shardul Thakur on fire!

    FOUR! SIX! Shardul Thakur is on fire at the moment - he has struck 10 runs in the over from seamer Pat Cummins. India are 199/6, trailing by 170 runs.

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:42 AM IST

    OUT!

    GONE! Cameron Green has taken a sensational catch to get rid of Rishabh Pant. A short ball from Hazlewood and he cut it - the ball was travelling, but Green took a reactionary catch to get the big breakthrough. IND 186/6

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:34 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Mayank Agarwal dismissed for 38 by Josh Hazlewood

    · 7th consecutive innings without fifty for Mayank.

    o All 7 innings outside India (In NZ & AUS).

    · 2nd time Hazlewood has dismissed Mayank in Tests.

    o Both the times in this series.

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:26 AM IST

    Hazlewood to Sundar - FOUR!

    FOUR! Fantastic shot this one. Debutant Sundar showing signs of confidence with the bat.

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:12 AM IST

    GONE!

    OUT! Hazlewood has struck on the 2nd ball after Lunch, outside off stump, gets the edge, and this is caught by smith on rebound. IND 161/5

  • JAN 17, 2021 08:11 AM IST

    Back after Lunch

    Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant are back to bat for the 2nd session, Josh Hazlewood into the attack. 2nd session - HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:30 AM IST

    Lunch on Day 3

    Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant take India to 161/4 at Lunch on Day 3. Australia wanted to get rid of Pujara and Rahane before Lunch and they did that, so they would be happy.

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Mayank Agarwal goes BIG!

    SIX! Wow, where did that come from? Mayank Agarwal has struck Nathan Lyon for a maximum, takes India past 150.

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Ajinkya Rahane dismissed for 37 by Mitchell Starc

    · 4th consecutive innings without fifty for Rahane and since his century at MCG.

    · 4th time Starc has dismissed Rahane in Tests.

    o 2nd time in this series.

    · Consecutive dismissal at Brisbane for Rahane by a LA Pacer

    o 10 by Johnson in 3rd innings in 2014

    o 37 by Starc in 2nd innings in 2021.

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    Starc to Rahane - OUT!

    GONE! Matthew Wade plucks a catch and skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Big blow to India, a set batsman is out. India 144/4

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:08 AM IST

    Lyon - 3 wickets away

    Nathan Lyon is just three wickets away from joining Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in becoming the third Australian to take 400 Test scalps.

  • JAN 17, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    Starc back into the attack

    Australia would love to have another wicket here - Mitchell Starc comes into the attack. He would look to angle one to Mayank, who is often troubled with that angle.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:53 AM IST

    Cummins to Agarwal - FOUR!

    FOUR! Pat Cummins bowls a fuller one and this has been hit hard by Mayank Agarwal for a boundary. He is starting to find his feet now.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    DRS to the call!

    Caught behind appeal, umpire not interested, the review has been taken by Australia. Nope, Agarwal did not have his bat on the ball.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:40 AM IST

    Cameron Green has been good so far

    Cameron Green has been good so far with the ball but he would hope to take a wicket or two here.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Cameron Green to Mayank Agarwal - 3 Runs!

    3 RUNS! Mayank Agarwal gets it away and it goes for 3 runs. He is looking in good form at the moment, some time away from the field seems to have done him good.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    Hazlewood has been key for attack

    While Pat Cummins started well, it is Josh Hazlewood who will is key for Australia in this match. He can take quick wickets.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Drinks break

    This has been India's day so far, though Pujara's wicket has put Australia right on the hot seat. Onus is on Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a partnership and take India through to the final session.

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Fifty for Cheteshwar Pujara

    · 3rd consecutive innings without a fifty at Brisbane for Pujara in Tests.

    o All 3 dismissals at Brisbane have come by Josh Hazlewood for Pujara.

    · Consecutive dismissal at the hands of Josh Hazlewood for Pujara.

    · 6th time Hazlewood has dismissed Pujara in Tests.

    IND 105/3

  • JAN 17, 2021 06:07 AM IST

    OUT!

    GONE! Hazlewood finally manages to get an edge off Pujara's bat and this one goes to the keeper. Pujara departs for 23, first blow of the day for India. IND 105/3

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:54 AM IST

    100 up for India

    FOUR! Rahane brings up 100 for India with a gorgeous boundary, and now he carries on with another one. The timing has been really good here. Good start for India.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:47 AM IST

    Hazlewood is back into the attack

    Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack, as Pujara and Rahane are building a solid parternship here. Aussies looking for wickets.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:39 AM IST

    Cummins to Pujara - 3 runs!

    Outstanding shot, there is something so beautiful about a batsman standing tall against a fast bowler, and punching it through the gaps. Won't clear the boundary, but an admirable shot, nonetheless.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    Stats attack

    3000 balls now faced by Pujara in 21 innings in the last three series against Australia - 27% of all balls faced by Indian batsmen in this period. Next best from either team: 1552 balls by Steven Smith (15 innings) - Reports Cricbuzz

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    Pujara hits a boundary!

    FOUR! Given a little bit of room to Pujara, and Starc gets punished. This one races to the ropes for a four.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Starc to Rahane - FOUR!

    FOUR! Outside off stump, and another edge off Rahane's bat and it goes between the fielder at gully and the third slip. Placement is the key here. Fantastic shot.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:16 AM IST

    Starc to Rahane - CHANCE!

    FOUR! An inswinging delivery from Starc to Rahane, and it got a mammoth edge off the bat. Races away to the boundary ropes. India 69/2

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:12 AM IST

    Partnership key

    This partnership between Pujara and Rahane is key for India. Aussie speedsters will continue to test the two with short balls.

  • JAN 17, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Good first over

    Solid batting from Pujara and Rahane in the first over from Pat Cummins. India off the mark. Here comes Mitchell Starc on the other end.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:59 AM IST

    IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 - Play begins

    4th Test: Play begins on Day 3 with India at 62/2, trailing Australia by 307 runs; Rahane, Pujara out to bat. HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:50 AM IST

    Play begins in 10 minutes

    The play will begin in 10 minutes. Stage is set for a thrilling day.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:48 AM IST

    The Mayank Agarwal dilemma

    It was a strange call by the Indian team to pick Mayank Agarwal - an opener - to fill in the role of injured Hanuma Vihari. Wriddhiman Saha was available but India went with Agarwal. Now, should Agarwal bat above Rishabh Pant, or below him? This is the question.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:40 AM IST

    Nathan Lyon 400 wickets

    Nathan Lyon will be on the cusp of takign 400 wickets in the day. He already has 397 scalps to his name.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:35 AM IST

    Team Strategy

    Australia will be eying early wickets in the day as they would hope to quickly return to bat and put on a massive target for the visitors to chase. The rain may play a factor here in the final session.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:24 AM IST

    Play to start early

    The Day 2 was marred with rain, with the entire final session washed out. The play will begin early at 5AM IST on all the remaining days.

  • JAN 17, 2021 04:15 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and Australia which takes place at Gabba. The match is evenly poised - the visitors are trailing by 307 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle. Australia were breathing fire with the ball before rain stopped play. Aussie need wickets, India need partnership. Let's GO!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia
app
e-paper
India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

'A very good performance': Gavaskar has high praise for young Indian bowlers

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Navdeep Saini, right, reacts after injuring his leg while bowling during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Navdeep Saini, right, reacts after injuring his leg while bowling during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Why India’s list of walking wounded is getting longer

By N Ananthanarayanan, Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Sharma may still get away with the niggle in his right ankle, but Brisbane provided only the latest episode in India’s running saga of the walking wounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(IDI via Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(IDI via Getty Images)
cricket

Afridi says former Pakistan players should follow in Rahul Dravid's footsteps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq(Getty Images)
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq(Getty Images)
cricket

'Way he batted against Akram made us believe he is special': Inzamam on Dravid

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Inzamam narrated how he wanted to see how Dravid bats in a five-match ODI series against Pakistan in Canada in 1996 as someone had sung his praises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja.(HT)
Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja.(HT)
cricket

'His life's direction has changed in the last 44 days': Jadeja praises Natarajan

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:49 AM IST
  • The dream continues for Natarajan, who became the first Indian cricketer to make debuts in all three formats for India on the same tour with Jadeja lauding the 29-year-old for keeping calm and hardly showing any nerves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
File image of former India quick Zaheer Khan. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's done better than what was expected from him': Zaheer lauds India debutant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Zaheer Khan, the former India quick, had nothing but good words about the India debutant, who bowled remarkably in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by teammate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during play on day two of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Brisbane Test: Opening blows leave India a touch nervy

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:47 PM IST
India vs Australia: With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post tea session, India ended the day at 62 for two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India next year. (Getty Images.)
The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India next year. (Getty Images.)
cricket

BCCI apex body to discuss T20 World Cup tax relief

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • BCCI had apprised its AGM last month that it was in talks with the government, but if no tax exemptions were given the board would have to meet the tax liability amounting to approximately 900 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib Al Hasan's return will boost Bangladesh. (Getty Images)
Shakib Al Hasan's return will boost Bangladesh. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan included in Bangladesh squad for West Indies ODIs

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets in the first innings. (Getty)
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets in the first innings. (Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Shardul finds the right length, reins in the Aussie innings

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: In his first away Test, Shardul Thakur picked up 3/94, bowling 24 overs after Navdeep Saini went off injured on Day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't movement, it was his talent': Sachin appreciates India pacer's effort

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:29 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: The fast bowler's effort was noticed and lauded by none other that former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who feels the fast bowler has an uncanny ability to produce challenging deliveries due to the many ways he has of holding the seam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. (Getty Images)
(L-R) Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘There's lot to like about him’: Aus assistant coach impressed with India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • Sundar, Natarajan and Thakur bowled with a lot of heart, given the big names they were replacing in the team, but one of them in particular has caught the attention of Andrew McDonald, Australia’s assistant coach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn McGrath (L) and Ricky Ponting. (Getty Images)
Glenn McGrath (L) and Ricky Ponting. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It didn’t go down well’: When Ponting asked McGrath not to bowl with new ball

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
  • Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting narrated an incident where he once asked Glenn McGrath to come second change, something the former quick did not approve of.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
cricket

'This half Indian team is better than fully-fit Australia’: Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • India are already without two of their premier bowlers in Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the Gabba Test, who have missed it due to back spasm and abdominal strain respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved