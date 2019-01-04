India vs Australia: ‘He’s another Adam Gilchrist’ – Ricky Ponting heaps praise on Rishabh Pant

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant after the southpaw smashed a masterful ton on the second day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on Friday.

The visitors took firm control of the SCG Test after Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Pant (159*) powered them to 622/7d in their first innings. Pant’s second Test ton also helped him become the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. The next best effort is from Farokh Engineer who scored 89 back in 1967 at the Adelaide Oval.

Following Pant’s innings, which included 15 boundaries and 1 six, Ponting lauded the Indian glouvesman and said that he will go on to become one of the best keepers India have ever produced.

“He (Rishabh Pant) is a real talent and an incredibly good ball striker. He has got a really good game sense as well. I have been lucky enough to coach him at Delhi (Capitals). He has already scored his second Test ton and a couple of 90s to go with it. Look he is someone who could play a lot of Test cricket for India across formats. Pant is only 21 and is already into his ninth Test,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“He has got to do a bit of work on his keeping and he will also become a better batsman. We talk about MS Dhoni all the time and his impact on Indian cricket. He played a lot of Tests for India but made only six Test hundreds. This kid will make a lot more Test hundreds than that. We talk about him in the commentary box and he is sort of like another Adam Glichrist,” he added.

Earlier, India began day two at 303 for four and proceeded to twist the knife against a demoralised home team that toiled in hot conditions with little joy. Unless Australia win, India will claim a first-ever series victory Down Under since they began touring here in 1947-48.

The methodical Pujara made a masterful 193 off 393 balls while Pant stroked his highest Test score in an entertaining 159 not out. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a lively 81 in a 204-run stand with Pant -- a record seventh wicket partnership at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Skipper Virat Kohli finally declared at 622 for seven when Jadeja was out, with the tireless Nathan Lyon taking 4-178 off 57.2 gruelling overs.

