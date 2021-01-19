IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'I don't understand,' Shane Warne questions Nathan Lyon's tactics against Cheteshwar Pujara
Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, reacts as his video review is rejected during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, reacts as his video review is rejected during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia: 'I don't understand,' Shane Warne questions Nathan Lyon's tactics against Cheteshwar Pujara

India vs Australia: Speaking on Fox Cricket, Warne said that Lyon should have a bat-pad on the off-side against Pujara as the spinner had got the India batsman out with this strategy before.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Australia spin bowling legend Shane Warne on Tuesday questioned Nathan Lyon's strategy against India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara along with Shubman Gill stitched a solid 114-run stand to help India take control of the final day of the fourth Test at Gabba.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Warne said that Lyon should have a bat-pad on the off-side against Pujara as the spinner had got the India batsman out with this strategy before.

“Here’s a guy who has played 100 Tests, he has bowled enough balls to Pujara, he knows how he has got him out on the off-side with a bat-pad, he knows how it changes his game, so why on earth would you not have one?” Warne said.

“Normally what would happen, Tim Paine the captain would come up and say what field do you want, and then the bowler would say what sort of field he wants because that’s how he’s trying to get him out.

“Then the captain would say have you thought about the bat-pad on the off-side or do you want catching mid-wicket and the bowler would say no, this is the field that I like. Then generally the captain would go with that.

“This is not a Tim Paine issue, this is more a Nathan Lyon issue. But as a captain with Tim Paine, I would say ‘now Nathan you sure you don’t want to start with a bat-pad on the off-side?’

“This is where bowlers and captains can have a bit of an argument. Because the bowler wants the field he wants.

“I’m sure Tim Paine is saying why aren’t we having a bat-pad on the off-side. If Nathan Lyon doesn’t get him out early, he’s had five overs now, this is where Tim Paine can say look, it’s not working, we’ve got 20 minutes til lunch, can we try plan b and have a bat-pad on the off-side. I’ve given you what you like, lets’ try this now.”

“I can’t come up with a reason, because there isn’t one for not having one – a bat-pad on the off-side. I don’t know. I wish I could say to you this is the reason why but I can’t come up with anything,” he added.

“I’d like to think I know a little bit about spin bowling and I was quite successful at it, and I have watched Nathan Lyon for a long period of time and talked to Nathan Lyon about the bat pad on the off-side to Pujara and he says he feels he can’t bowl as wide.

“But then he put him in Adelaide and he knocked him over and he looked a completely different player and he said you’re right. So why does he not have one today? That’s what I don’t understand. Because he knows it works.

“He has admitted it works but he hasn’t got one today. So Nathan Lyon, with the chats I’ve had with him, feels like he can’t bowl wide enough with a bat pad on the off-side.

“Maybe the only thing I could think of is Nathan Lyon wants to bowl straighter at middle and leg stump but to me that is a negative tactic.

“You’ve only taken one wicket in the first session and you need to get Pujara out because he takes time and when you have got Pujara out you’ve had a bat-pad on the off-side, that’s why it doesn’t make sense that he hasn’t got one," the former Australia leg-spinner signed of

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

Related Stories

India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)
cricket

'Never trusted DRS': Ian Chappell fumes after 'bizarre' LBW call saves Pujara

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:25 AM IST
India vs Australia: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell questioned the technology while speaking on On ABC Grandstand, according to Fox Cricket.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian team celebrate after victory against Australia(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
India vs Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @navdeepsaini96 ON JAN. 19, 2021**Brisbane: Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_19_2021_000076B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @navdeepsaini96 ON JAN. 19, 2021**Brisbane: Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_19_2021_000076B)(PTI)
cricket

India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Team India now has 430 points while second-placed New Zealand have 420 points in their kitty. Australia, with 322 points, are placed at the third spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India players celebrate after beating Australia in Brisbane(BCCI/Twitter)
India players celebrate after beating Australia in Brisbane(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Don't know how to describe': Emotional Rahane struggles to find words after win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Captain Ajinkya Rahane struggled to find words initially to describe his feelings after India won the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, India won the four test series 2-1.(AP)
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, India won the four test series 2-1.(AP)
cricket

BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement almost simultaneously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara struck by a short ball from Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
Cheteshwar Pujara struck by a short ball from Australia's paceman Pat Cummins on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
cricket

India vs Australia: Pujara takes body blows to lead India to the win

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Like Close, Pujara will end the day with bruises all over his body--symbols of the nearly immoveable resilience he offered in the face of fiery Aussie fast bowling desperate for a win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Stringing together an inexperienced eleven, India stood up to intimidating bowling on a fifth day pitch to defeat Australia by three wickets in the last hour of the fourth Test in Brisbane and win the Test series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane. (AFP)
India's batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane. (AFP)
cricket

India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) took India to a memorable victory with a final day chase at Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP)
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP)
cricket

'You're a match-winner': Management's words that motivated Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
India vs Australia: Terming the series a ‘dream’ one, Pant said the Indian team management always backed him as a ‘match-winner’ which gave him the confidence to go out and play freely in difficult situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
Australia's head coach Justin Langer(AP)
cricket

'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Terming the India vs Australia series an 'incredible one', Australia head coach Justin Langer said he has learnt a lesson and that is to 'never ever underestimate the Indians.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Rishabh Pant packs power, patience and new-found maturity to emerge as a hero

By N Ananthanarayanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini of India celebrate winning as they run past Josh Hazlewood (L) of Australia on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane.(via REUTERS)
Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini of India celebrate winning as they run past Josh Hazlewood (L) of Australia on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane.(via REUTERS)
cricket

Is this India's greatest Test win?

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was the star of the show, scoring 89 runs.(AP)
Rishabh Pant was the star of the show, scoring 89 runs.(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:44 PM IST
India vs Australia: India picked up a 3-wicket win in the Brisbane Test to win series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian supporters wave flags as they cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Indian supporters wave flags as they cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

First time in 32 years: Team India breach 'Fortress Gabba'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:54 PM IST
India vs Australia: This is the first time that Australia have been beaten in Brisbane in 32 years. Australia's last defeat at Gabba came at the hands of the West Indies in 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP)
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP)
cricket

Present and future for all formats: Former India cricketers hail Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:19 PM IST
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill fell nine short of his century but his innings of 91 draw praise from all quarters with former India cricketers like VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Aakash Chopra hailing him as the next big thing for Indian cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP