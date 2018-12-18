India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja involved in angry debate, Shami and Kuldeep separate the two - Watch

Looks like the banter and verbal volleys aren’t just restricted to the two captain Virat Kohli and Tim Paine in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia. Surprisingly, India pace spearhead Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja looked to have a go at one another post lunch on the fourth day when Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav had to finally intervene and stop the two from crossing the line. But this, after the two were seen having an animated discussion with fingers being pointed at one another.

The battle of words between Kohli and Paine has been a constant in the second Test with the umpires Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena having to make the two skippers understand the importance of playing the game rather than getting into verbal duels on Monday.

The Australia skipper later had a conversation with Murali Vijay during the second innings. “Murali, I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke,” tweet quoted Paine as telling Murali Vijay about Virat Kohli.

The conversation started with Paine telling Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.” Umpire Gaffaney interrupted and said: “That’s enough.” But Paine wasn’t done as he said: “We are allowed to talk.” Gaffaney said: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.” But Paine added one last salvo and said: “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a smile.

This was during the 71st over of the second innings when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling for India. But that wasn’t the end of it as a couple of balls later, Kohli and Paine almost ended up chest bumping each other as the Australia skipper looked to complete a run.

Earlier, hosts star-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the duel between the two on the third evening. “I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that’s all. I’ve played enough cricket against Virat to know what he’s like, and I’m not worried about what he’s doing or what India’s doing,” Lyon said.

“Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I’m not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I’m just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well.”

