India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma joins Kapil Dev & Zaheer Khan in honours list against Aussies

Ishant Sharma’s coming of age as a Test bowler has been witnessed by India cricket fans over the past couple of years and the team’s most experienced bowler made a head start to the series against Australia by castling opener Aaron Finch in style on the second day of the first Test at Adelaide.

Ishant’s impeccable line and length paid rich dividends again as he sent back Aussie skipper Tim Paine at the start of post tea session to put India in command of the match. Piane’s dismissal meant Ishant joined a select group of Indian pace bowlers who have picked up 50 wickets against Australia.

Ishant Sharma has the worst average for an Indian paceman with 50 wickets against Australia

Ishant is the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to pick up 50 wickets against the Aussies. His spell against Ricky Ponting in the 2008-09 tour remains a highlight of his career. Ishant though completed 50 wickets in his 23rd Test and his average against the Aussies, currently, is just a shade under 45.

The other active Indian bowler, who could join the list is Umesh Yadav, who has 42 wickets to his name in 11 matches.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:53 IST