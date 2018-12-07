India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma makes a mess of Aaron Finch’s stumps – Watch

Fast-bowler Ishant Sharma gave India the perfect start in the field as he dismissed Australian opener Aaron Finch in spectacular fashion in the first session of the second day of Adelaide Test on Friday.

After India were bundled out for 250, Ishant rattled the stumps of Finch in the first over of the Australian innings to give the visitors a flying start. The right-hander missed the line of the delivery and the ball took an inside edge and crashed into the stumps, uprooting middle and off.

The stumps went flying as Ishant Sharma gave India the perfect start with the ball.#AUSvIND | @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/f7bg9MPGWd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2018

Earlier, Mohammed Shami was dismissed on the first ball of the second day as India were dismissed for 250 in their first innings. Jos Hazlewood scalped the wicket of Shami, ending with outstanding figures of 3/52 in the innings. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon scalped two wickets each.

Also Read: Live cricket score and updates, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 in Adelaide

Following a top-order collapse that saw India reeling at 86 for five after lunch on the opening day, Cheteshwar Pujara struck a majestic ton to take the visitors to a respectable score in the first innings. Pujara anchored vital partnerships with young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin before completing his 16th Test century with a flick off his pads after scoring his 5,000th run in Tests.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 06:57 IST