Live cricket score and updates, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 at Adelaide: India aim for comeback
India vs Australia 1st Test at Adelaide, Live Score Updates: Catch all the live action of the second day of the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval through our live blog.
-
00:00 hrs IST
How much will India end with
Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara dug deep and played an absolute blinder to drag India back into contention in the 1st Test match at Adelaide. Australian bowlers breathed fire and dominated the first couple of sessions, before Pujara forged critical partnerships with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and R Ashwin. Pujara raced past his 5000 runs, but was run-out in what turned out to be the final ball of the day. Australia are still ahead in the match, and all focus will be on the Indian bowlers.
div class=" si-common-class si-cwl-container" data-gamecode-req="true">
Follow India-Australia live updates below -
How much will India end with
India finished day 1 on 250, Mohammad Shami will be joined by Jasprit Bumrah. Australia will look to end the innings as soon as possible and then the focus will shift on the batting. Indian bowlers, who have been brilliant in the recent past in South Africa and England, will hold the key as they should look to use the new ball to the best of their abilities.