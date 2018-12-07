India vs Australia: Shaun Marsh breaks unwanted 130-year-old record in Adelaide Test

Shaun Marsh has been struggling with the bat for quite some time now and on Friday, he once again ended up gifting his wicket to Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2 of the first Test between Indian and Australia in Adelaide.

It was a wide delivery from Ashwin and Marsh ended up dragging it onto the stumps as he was dismissed for just two. This was his sixth successive single digit score and he became the first Australian since 1888 to do so.

The extent of his poor form can be understood with the fact that since scoring 156 against England in Sydney almost 11 months ago, Marsh has played a total of 13 Test innings without with a highest score of just 40.

Michael Vaughan praised Virat Kohli’s tactics which resulted in Marsh giving away his wicket cheaply.

“If it’s wide and you have to strike it on the up, let it go,” Kerry O’Keeffe said on Fox Cricket.

“Why is he not leaving that ball? It is an innocuous nothing and it’s cost him his wicket. That is again Shaun Marsh’s lack of rhythm … He has to play the big shot to get underway. Virat Kohli knew that and said ‘if you want to play the big shot the four is there for you.’ He fell into Kohli’s plan.

“As a spinner that’s just a gimme. You don’t like to call it a strangle, but in effect it is. There was nothing scary about the delivery.”

Vaughan agreed with his assessment and was all praise for Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Full credit to Ashwin and Virat Kohli because the field has been kept,” the 2005 Ashes winning skipper said.

“So often in this modern era you see the field drop deep and that allows easy singles. He just bowled it slower and wider and said ‘go on’ to Shaun Marsh.

“The field was set perfectly. The carrot was dangled and he bit it nicely.

“I don’t care how good you are. When you first go to the crease you are vulnerable. That’s exactly what’s just happened to Shaun Marsh. His eyes lit up, he saw the boundary. Good tactics by India and Ashwin is in the contest.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 10:24 IST