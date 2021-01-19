'It might have played in Australia's mind': Gavaskar explains why Australia did not declare innings on Day 4
On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test against India, Australia were bundled out for 294, setting a target of 338 for India. Keeping the possibility of rain and other factors in mind, one might question Australia's decision of not declaring earlier. But former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it was the right call considering what transpired at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.
"I would have thought because of what had happened in Sydney, the way Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched that partnership together and gave India a sniff. Then, of course, the unfortunate injury to Hanuma Vihari meant India had to abandon plans of going for a win," Sunil Gavaskar said on the Extraaa Innings Show on the Sony Sports Network after the end of the day's play.
"So that might have played in Australia's mind. While I was doing commentary, I was saying it would have been a blessing in disguise if Australia get bowled out so that they don't have to think about the declaration,
Of India's chase, Gavaskar asserted that the task at hand is not going to be easy. The highest successful fourth-innings chase is a lot lesser than what India have been set and what will set the tone of India's approach will be the start provided by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit and Gill had added 70 and 71 runs for the first wicket in Sydney and the way they begin will be the key to India's chances, Gavaskar mentioned.
"Yes, we have seen the highest chase over here has been 236 and that was in 1951. India have a hard task ahead of them. If they show determination, then they can save the game. If you had seen, there were odd deliveries that were keeping low. There are a couple of cracks at the center of the pitch, not on a good length area," Gavaskar added.
"It is going to be difficult because you don't know what you have to do, whether you have to go the runs or defend. If Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give India a good start, I think there will be a lot of guys breathing easier in the dressing room."
