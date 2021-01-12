Virender Sehwag jokingly offers to fly to Australia amid a spate of injuries to Indian cricketers
Team India have been ravaged with injuries to a number of players during their tour of Australia. It started with Ishant Sharma being ruled out from the series with Rohit Sharma’s still trying to prove his fitness. But as the tour went on, players started to get injured. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav were ruled out of the series after the first two Tests. KL Rahul injured his wrist during a training session while Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hanuma Vihari suffered injuries during the third Test.
It feels as if India would struggle to field a proper playing 11 for the fourth Test. Several players like Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, and Shubman Gill have made their debuts while T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are also likely to play their first match in the series.
Looking at the spate of injuries, former India opener Virender Sehwag jokingly announced that he is ready to join the team in Australia.
“Itne sab players injured hain, 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI,” Sehwag said in a post on Twitter.
The injury-hit Indian cricket team received another blow on Tuesday as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain, news agency PTI reported. Bumrah reportedly sustained the injury during the third Test in Sydney which ended in a draw.
The report cited BCCI sources who claimed that Bumrah's scans showed a strain and the Indian team management do not wish to aggravate the injury keeping the upcoming home series against England in mind.
"Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.
