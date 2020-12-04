India vs Australia: ‘Jadeja got knock on side of head, he is still dizzy,’ Kohli explains reason for bringing Chahal as concussion substitute

Dec 04, 2020

The first T20I between India and Australia witnessed a huge debate over the rule of concussion substitute after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal replaced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as the concussion substitute in the team when India came out to defend the total of 162 in Canberra. Jadeja was struck on the helmet by Mitchell Starc, and later he was also seen suffering from a hamstring strain. Despite his troubles, the left-handed batsman smashed 44 in 23 balls to help India to a solid total.

On the other hand, his substitute Chahal weaved magic with the ball, registering figures of 3/25 in his 4 overs as India won the match by 11 runs. The leg-spinner became the first concussion substitute to be awarded the man of the match award.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli explained why the Indian team used a concussion substitute in the match.

“Jaddu got a knock on the side of a head and was a bit dizzy and still is. Concussion replacements are a strange thing, today it worked for us maybe another time he wouldn’t have found a like-for-like,” Kohli said.

“There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. I thought they had a great start. They were cruising. The batters offered us a few wickets. That is T20 cricket for you,” Kohli added.

“In Australia, you need to play hard and show intensity till the end. He batted beautifully in the last game. Natarajan looks like he can improve a lot. Chahar bowled well as well. Chahal got us back in the game. Hardik’s catch was a game changer as well,” he further said.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The two teams will meet again on Sunday in Sydney.