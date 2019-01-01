India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah has proved me wrong with international cricket success - Kapil Dev

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev admitted that Jasprit Bumrah has proved him wrong with his performances in Test cricket in 2018. The former cricketer said that when he saw Bumrah bowl for the first time, he didn’t think the fast bowler would last long because of his unconventional action. The fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing India-Australia series with 20 scalps so far.

“I have to tell you that Bumrah has proved me wrong. When I saw him the first time I had thought (whether) he could last long with this kind of action, but he has. Hats off to him and I really compliment him for his superlative show in Australia. His mindset must be very strong,” said Kapil to The Times of India.

Kapil expressed that Bumrah has special shoulders and is a unique bowler.

“I think he is fabulous. With such a short run-up, if he can generate 140-plus speeds consistently, you have to respect him. He has a special shoulder. These types of bowlers are unique. Bumrah is good with both the new and old ball. He has a very good bouncer which can surprise the opposition. He is very accurate and knows where he is bowling. He applies his mind well. All this put together makes him one of the leading bowlers in the world today,” said Kapil Dev.

When asked whether the Indian team depending too much on Bumrah is a cause for concern for the side, Kapil Dev said, “When you play in India, don’t you depend on Ravichandran Ashwin? Even Ravindra Jadeja is someone on whom the team depends a lot at home. If someone starts doing well for the team, the team starts depending on that cricketer.”

