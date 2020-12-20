e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Joe Burns cleared for 2nd Australia, India Test

India vs Australia: Joe Burns cleared for 2nd Australia, India Test

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second test.

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MELBOURNE
Australian batsman Joe Burns reacts after hitting the winning runs to give Australia victory on day 3.
Australian batsman Joe Burns reacts after hitting the winning runs to give Australia victory on day 3.(via REUTERS)
         

Opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second cricket test against India from Boxing Day but Will Pucovski’s test debut will be delayed by a concussion. Burns was struck on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during the first test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets after bowling India out for 36 in its second innings. His unbeaten 51 helped Australia to its 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second test.

David Warner is in a race against time to overcome a groin injury and open with Burns in the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warner was rushed from Sydney to Melbourne on Saturday, before Victoria state closed its borders with New South Wales after a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Pucovski was a candidate to play if Warner is not available but suffered concussion after being struck on the helmet in a tour match against India and has been ruled out of the Melbourne test. It was the ninth concussion Pucovski has suffered and Australia is taking extra care with his recovery.

Matthew Wade opened with Burns at Adelaide, sharing a 70-run partnership in the second innings.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%
India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
LIVE: Israel begins coronavirus vaccination drive as infections rise
LIVE: Israel begins coronavirus vaccination drive as infections rise
Rules that are changing from January 1
Rules that are changing from January 1
Bihar aims to be beggar-free by 2021 by turning vagabonds into vendors, artists
Bihar aims to be beggar-free by 2021 by turning vagabonds into vendors, artists
iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 high-end Android phones
iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 high-end Android phones
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In