Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets in practice match

India vs Australia: Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets in practice match

BCCI’s official Instagram handle shared the updates of the intra-squad practice game in a series of pictures stories.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:45 IST
KL Rahul, R Ashwin at India’s intra-squad practice game in Sydney
KL Rahul, R Ashwin at India’s intra-squad practice game in Sydney(Instagram)
         

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, members of the Indian cricket team played an intra-squad match in Sydney on Sunday. The players were divided into two teams - CK Nayudu XI, led by Virat Kohli Kohli and Ranjitsinhji XI, led by KL Rahul.

Both teams locked horns in a 40-over game which was a part of India’s training session. The BCCI shared a few pictures of the game as Instagram story. The start of the game was interrupted by a passing shower.

Luckily, the clouds disappeared soon and the play resumed.

Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI batted first. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings as they posted 235 runs on the board. Rahul led the team from the front, playing a magnificent knock of 83 runs off just 66 balls.

In reply, Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the side while captain Kohli played a fluent 58-ball 91 knock.

As seen in BCCI Instagram story, Rahul kept the wickets for his team, while Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten for the winning side.

