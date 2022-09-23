Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on the cards as IND seek series-levelling win in Nagpur
India vs Australia Live Score 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on the cards as IND seek series-levelling win in Nagpur

Sep 23, 2022

India vs Australia Live Score 2nd T20: Rohit Sharma's men are looking to level the series after the four-wicket loss in the first match. Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Nagpur here. 

India vs Australia Live Score Updates: When India take the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down previously in Mohali. Australia are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in first game in Mohali. India have a lot to look into while starting their practice sessions. Lack of consistency as an all-round unit has let then down in the last few matches.

  • Sep 23, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    2nd T20 live score: Green makes hay 

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:57 PM IST

    India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live: To Bumrah of nor Bumrah?

    That might just be the question that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid might have to decide an answer for before the toss. Reports suggest that the ace fast bowler is now fit enough to play and shielding him forever would mean that Bumrah might lack match practice before the T20 World Cup, which would also be disastrous for India. All about fine balances at the moment. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:46 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Bhuvi's worries

    The way Bhuvneshwar Kumar's problems are being analysed might just give the observer an interesting look into how the Indian cricket psyche works. Just as Bhuvneshwar had a rather ordinary outing in the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli also was deemed to be absorbing too many balls for much of the tournament. However, Kohli's century in the final match against a tired Afghanistan made the tournament a success for him, leading many former players to declare that the former India captain is back to the kind of form that made him the best in the world by a mile before 2019 in all formats. In that same match, Bhuvneshwar recorded absolutely mind boggling figures of 5/4 in his four overs. That's right, he bowled four overs, conceded just four runs and took five wickets. That spell has been forgotten, while the memory of Kohli's century remains fresh in opinion pieces. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:43 PM IST

    India vs Australia live: India's bowling woes

    The most glaring problem that seems to have cropped up in recent matches is that two of India's senior bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal - are not quite hitting the mark. Bhuvneshwar has leaked way too many runs in the death overs, where he seems to have taken up the overs that the injured Jasprit Bumrah would have normally bowled. For Chahal, the wickets have dried up and the runs to his bowling figures have increased alarmingly. Apart from this, Harshal Patel is trying to shake off rustiness and its unclear what role the management intends for Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live: Hello and welcome!

    Australia showed why they are the world champions and should never be taken for granted by making light of a 209-run chase in the first T20I. It left India with more questions to answer in the buildup to the T20 World Cup. While no team would ever like to lose matches, this may turn out to be a good thing for India, they are seeing their problems quite clearly before the T20 World Cup instead of winning match after match which might sometimes lead to teams papering over their cracks. What are those problems? Well we will take a look at all of them separately in the next few minutes leading up to the toss, which is at 7PM of course. Come along for the ride! 

india vs australia

