India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit likely to sit out as IND look to put behind dressing room chaos
- 3:30 AM IST, Jan 3 No defeat for India at the SCG since 2012
- 3:26 AM IST, Jan 3 India at the SCG
- 3:21 AM IST, Jan 3 The team change that Gambhir confirmed
- 3:00 AM IST, Jan 3 Gambhir's refusal to confirm Rohit in the playing eleven
- 2:48 AM IST, Jan 3 Australia's playing XI
- 2:41 AM IST, Jan 3 Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India's defeat to Australia at the MCG has been followed by some chaotic reports coming out of the dressing room. While head coach Gautam Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference that everything is under control, him refusing to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in Sydney or not added further fuel to the fire. India have to win at the SCG to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia, on the other hand, need only a draw to win it for the first time in a decade.
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: The fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning Friday in Sydney, has preceded significant controversy surrounding the Indian camp, with mounting speculation that the out-of-form Rohit Sharma will be dropped due to his poor performances. As the Indian team battles a series of challenges both on and off the field, all eyes will be on head coach Gautam Gambhir's handling of the situation, especially after he left the question of whether Rohit would feature in the playing XI unanswered at Thursday’s pre-match press conference....Read More
Rohit, who has mustered just 31 runs from five innings in this series at an average of 6.2, has come under intense scrutiny. His dismal run of form comes on the back of questionable decision-making as captain, as India trail the series 1-2. “We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch,” Gambhir had said when asked about Rohit's inclusion in the XI for the Sydney Test. If Rohit doesn't play at the SCG, he would become the first Indian captain to be dropped due to poor form.
As per reports, Rohit's lack of runs makes it likely that India could turn to Shubman Gill, who may return to the side in place of the Indian captain at No. 3. The team’s performance woes are not limited to Rohit, though. Another significant issue has been Rishabh Pant’s shot selection, which has reportedly drawn scathing criticism from Gambhir.
Pant’s questionable form in the series, combined with his inability to capitalize on crucial moments, has seen him become a target for Gambhir’s wrath. Reports suggest that Gambhir had an “honest conversation” with the players post-India’s heavy loss in Melbourne.
Amid all this turmoil, one thing is clear: the Indian team is in transition. Under head coach Gambhir’s leadership, the focus has shifted firmly towards performance, with senior players no longer guaranteed a spot. His no-nonsense approach has certainly created some tension in the dressing room, especially with key figures like Rohit Sharma; an Indian Express report had also revealed earlier this week that another unnamed senior player of the team was ready to step in as 'interim captain' to succeed Rohit, following the side's poor performances.
While some, like Bumrah, have shown resilience and class, others, including Pant and even Virat Kohli, have failed to rise to the occasion in critical moments. The situation is further complicated by reports of disharmony within the team, with tensions potentially affecting the morale and performance of players ahead of this crucial match.
With the World Test Championship (WTC) final within reach, the pressure on India has intensified. A loss to Australia in this final Test will not only see India lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy; it will also all but end their chances of qualifying for the WTC final at Lord’s. India currently require a win and hope that Sri Lanka win both of their Tests against Australia in order to retain a chance of a top-two finish in the WTC table. With Australia firmly in control of the series, India has it all to do.
While India faces internal strife, Australia are emerging as a much stronger force, especially with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne regaining form. The Australian team will also hand a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaces Mitchell Marsh after the latter's lackluster performances with the bat.
In addition, Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play after recovering from his back injury, adding further firepower to Australia’s bowling attack. The Sydney pitch is expected to favour seamers, with Australia’s fast-bowling unit keen to exploit every opportunity.
Despite the Australian team's dominance, India will take heart from the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, their own pace spearhead, has been in outstanding form. With 30 wickets in the series at a sub-20 average, Bumrah has been India’s standout performer and could be a key figure in India’s push for a series-levelling win. Bumrah could also lead the team as captain if Rohit Sharma is dropped, and his leadership in Perth, which saw India’s only victory in the series so far, may give India the upper hand.
As the final Test approaches, India find themselves at a crossroads. The team’s transition, under the eye of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is one filled with uncertainty. Rohit Sharma’s potential exit from the team, coupled with the growing pressure on other senior members of the side, has certainly stirred some drama in the dressing room. India has everything to lose in Sydney, and how they respond to these challenges will shape their future in Test cricket in the months to come.
No defeat for India at the SCG since 2012
India have drawn the last three matches they played here in entirely different circumstances. The one played in January 2015 was Virat Kohli's first Test as captain. Kohli, debutant KL Rahul, his counterpart Steve Smith and David Warner all scored centuries in the match. The draw in 2019 confirmed a historic series win for India. Australia were well on their way to suffering a hefty defeat with Cheteshwar Pujara's 193 and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 159 helping India declare on 622/7. Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets as Australia were all out for 300 and they had scored six runs when rain forced the players off on Day 4.
In the most recent SCG Test, India were 272/5 chasing a target of 407 and the fall of Pujara and Pant all but confirmed that a win was out of the window for them. However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari then shut the door on the hosts, batting out nearly 43 overs despite both players nursing injuries and grinding out a draw.
India at the SCG
This will be the 14th time that India play a Test at the famous venue, having played for the first time in December 1947 on their first tour of the country. One of the oldest cricket venues in the world, the Sydney Cricket Ground first hosted a Test match all the way back in February 1882, just the sixth Test match to ever be played overall. It was the venue for the second of the five Tests India played on their first-ever tour of Australia in 1947/48.
The team change that Gambhir confirmed
What is confirmed is that Akash Deep won't be playing in this Test. Gambhir said that Deep has suffered a back injury and is not available for the New Year's Test.
Gambhir's refusal to confirm Rohit in the playing eleven
Announcing the playing eleven a day before the start of a Test is not India's style but it should be easy to answer whether the captain would be playing or not, especially when he is fit and available. India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, didn't want to do that despite being pressed about it during the pre-match press conference.
Australia's playing XI
As is always the case, Australia have announced their playing eleven a day before the start of the match. They have made just one change, which has been coming. The struggling Mitch Marsh has been dropped for Beau Webster.
Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Hello and welcome!
The transition has been coming. It came earlier this year for the Indian T20I team but so good have Suryakumar Yadav and Co. been that India have just continued dominating everyone they face after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. With the Test team, the transition is turning out to be far more chaotic but if reports (and speculation over the implications of Gautam Gambhir's comments) are to be believed, today could mark a major chapter in the team going into a new era.