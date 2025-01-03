India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit likely to sit out as IND look to put behind dressing room chaos

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE Score: The fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning Friday in Sydney, has preceded significant controversy surrounding the Indian camp, with mounting speculation that the out-of-form Rohit Sharma will be dropped due to his poor performances. As the Indian team battles a series of challenges both on and off the field, all eyes will be on head coach Gautam Gambhir's handling of the situation, especially after he left the question of whether Rohit would feature in the playing XI unanswered at Thursday’s pre-match press conference....Read More

Rohit, who has mustered just 31 runs from five innings in this series at an average of 6.2, has come under intense scrutiny. His dismal run of form comes on the back of questionable decision-making as captain, as India trail the series 1-2. “We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch,” Gambhir had said when asked about Rohit's inclusion in the XI for the Sydney Test. If Rohit doesn't play at the SCG, he would become the first Indian captain to be dropped due to poor form.

As per reports, Rohit's lack of runs makes it likely that India could turn to Shubman Gill, who may return to the side in place of the Indian captain at No. 3. The team’s performance woes are not limited to Rohit, though. Another significant issue has been Rishabh Pant’s shot selection, which has reportedly drawn scathing criticism from Gambhir.

Pant’s questionable form in the series, combined with his inability to capitalize on crucial moments, has seen him become a target for Gambhir’s wrath. Reports suggest that Gambhir had an “honest conversation” with the players post-India’s heavy loss in Melbourne.

Amid all this turmoil, one thing is clear: the Indian team is in transition. Under head coach Gambhir’s leadership, the focus has shifted firmly towards performance, with senior players no longer guaranteed a spot. His no-nonsense approach has certainly created some tension in the dressing room, especially with key figures like Rohit Sharma; an Indian Express report had also revealed earlier this week that another unnamed senior player of the team was ready to step in as 'interim captain' to succeed Rohit, following the side's poor performances.

While some, like Bumrah, have shown resilience and class, others, including Pant and even Virat Kohli, have failed to rise to the occasion in critical moments. The situation is further complicated by reports of disharmony within the team, with tensions potentially affecting the morale and performance of players ahead of this crucial match.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final within reach, the pressure on India has intensified. A loss to Australia in this final Test will not only see India lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy; it will also all but end their chances of qualifying for the WTC final at Lord’s. India currently require a win and hope that Sri Lanka win both of their Tests against Australia in order to retain a chance of a top-two finish in the WTC table. With Australia firmly in control of the series, India has it all to do.

While India faces internal strife, Australia are emerging as a much stronger force, especially with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne regaining form. The Australian team will also hand a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaces Mitchell Marsh after the latter's lackluster performances with the bat.

In addition, Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play after recovering from his back injury, adding further firepower to Australia’s bowling attack. The Sydney pitch is expected to favour seamers, with Australia’s fast-bowling unit keen to exploit every opportunity.

Despite the Australian team's dominance, India will take heart from the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, their own pace spearhead, has been in outstanding form. With 30 wickets in the series at a sub-20 average, Bumrah has been India’s standout performer and could be a key figure in India’s push for a series-levelling win. Bumrah could also lead the team as captain if Rohit Sharma is dropped, and his leadership in Perth, which saw India’s only victory in the series so far, may give India the upper hand.

As the final Test approaches, India find themselves at a crossroads. The team’s transition, under the eye of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is one filled with uncertainty. Rohit Sharma’s potential exit from the team, coupled with the growing pressure on other senior members of the side, has certainly stirred some drama in the dressing room. India has everything to lose in Sydney, and how they respond to these challenges will shape their future in Test cricket in the months to come.