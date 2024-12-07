India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah and Co. look to knock AUS off their comfortable perch
- 40 Mins ago Starc's first ball zingers
- 44 Mins ago Siraj and Labuschagne's moment
- 50 Mins ago India's off stump ploy fails
- 1 Mins ago Starc's victims on Day 1
- 17 Mins ago Mitch Starc reigns supreme… again!
- 19 Mins ago Australia's playing XI - a reminder
- 20 Mins agoIndia's playing XI - a reminder
- 31 Mins ago Hello and welcome back to Adelaide!
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Ravichandran Ashwin aim to hunt in packs to bring back India into the contest. Australia dominated on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test. Mitchell Starc first took six wickets to help the hosts bundle out India for just 180. Usman Khawaja was then dismissed cheaply by Jasprit Bumrah; however, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne dug their heels in to take Australia to a position of safety. At stumps on Day 1, Australia reached 86/1, still trailing by 94 runs.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia found exactly the sort of response they would have wanted on Day 1 of the Adelaide day-night Test match against India, dominating all three sessions and firmly putting their noses ahead. The Australian management and fans would have wanted a strong comeback from the team after the loss they suffered in Perth. Being hammered by India by 295 runs was not taken too kindly by the Australian public and media. However, the second Test has brought a new side to Australia as the hosts have given themselves the sort of platform from which they can build towards winning the Adelaide Test and levelling the series at 1-1....Read More
Australia only trails by 94 runs heading into Day 2, with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney looking more and more comfortable at the crease as the ball grows older, and settling into a strong partnership despite the early dismissal of Usman Khawaja. Australia still has 9 wickets in the bank. McSweeney and Labuschagne saw off the most threatening period of play they are likely to face in this innings, under the fading lights on Day 1.
Plenty to be optimistic about from the standpoint of McSweeney and Labuschagne, who both struggled for runs in Perth and were tentative to begin with in Adelaide as well. McSweeney was let off the hook after Rishabh Pant shelled an admittedly tough chance and has made the most of it, finally looking like a player acclimatised to Test match cricket, with some solid defence and shot-making to close out the opening day at the Adelaide Oval. It's a good omen for Australia if McSweeney can adapt to opening the batting on the toughest stage, and it is equally crucial that India does not allow that to happen, for the sake of this Test match and the rest of the series.
Australia, meanwhile, will be eyeing a big first innings lead. They will want their overnight batters to see out India's opening spell early on Day 2, but with Steve Smith and Travis Head the batters due to come, they know they are capable of stacking up the runs and batting the visitors out of the game. The pitch isn't as testing as India's batters made it look, and the ball is in Australia's court regarding how well their middle order can perform and set the stage for a big score.
For India, a largely fruitless third session toil means the task is huge on Day 2. The scoring got away from them, and the only way to come back into it is by taking wickets quickly. There is reason for optimism: the pink ball has proven difficult for new batters to cope with, leading to India’s middle order collapsing. An early wicket could give a much-needed opening.
It is most certainly an advantage for Australia, but India still has enough of a lead that a couple of quick wickets could quickly change the complexion of the game. This is something Jasprit Bumrah and co. will be aware of, but putting it into practice is another thing altogether at the Adelaide Oval.
To kick off Day 1, India had gotten off to the worst start as Yashasvi Jaiswal had another first-innings duck, this time off the very first ball of the match. This was the first of 6 wickets Mitchell Starc would take en route to career-best figures, ripping through the middle order before returning to clean up the tail in a clinical performance. A handy Shubman Gill and KL Rahul partnership seemed to lay good groundwork for India, but wickets fell in a cluster as the team went from 69-1 to 87-5 in the space of one short burst either side of the first session break.
Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to establish himself as a cricketer for India's future with some courageous and inventive shot-making to give India a respectable if not comfortable score of 180, but Australia ate into it once Labuschagne and McSweeney got set. India's lengths weren't quite right, hitting the stumps half as often as the bowling group has managed in Perth, leaving an easier proposition for Australia’s batters to cope with as they took a healthy partnership into the overnight break.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Starc's first ball zingers
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Jaiswal is not the first batter to fall to Mitch Starc first ball of a Test match, nor would he be the last. However, he might just be the most memorable dismissal since the time Starc bowled Rory Burns around his leg with the first ball of the 2021/22 Ashes.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Siraj and Labuschagne's moment
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: India wanted to make sure that the out of form Marnus Labuschagne felt the heat on Day 1 and so this may have been only part of those tactics. Or this could've been genuine frustration for Siraj. Anyhow, it takes us back to the days of Kevin Pietersen and Mitchell Johnson.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: India's off stump ploy fails
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: India's fast bowlers got more movement and had the better of the conditions than their Australian counterparts. They seem to have decided to use it to try and get Australia to nick behind. Most of their balls were in the channel outside off and they weren't attacking the stumps enough. The result was that Australia's batters were more than happy to leave as many balls as they needed.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Starc's victims on Day 1
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Starc set the tone for the day, sending Yashasvi Jaiswal packing for a golden duck with the very first ball of the match. He was rather lacklustre for the rest of that spell though but then wreaked havoc when he was brought back towards the end of the first session. Starc dismissed KL Rahul, thus ending a 69-run stand between him and Shubman Gill. He then got Virat Kohli in his next over. Starc then followed it up with the wickets of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana in the second session to complete his fifer and then finished the Indian innings off by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Mitch Starc reigns supreme… again!
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: There are few love stories in contemporary cricket better than that of Mitchell Starc and the pink ball. And he is a big match player and so yesterday, he took that love story to a higher level. Starc recorded career-best figures (in his 91st Test at the age of 34) of 6/48 and dismantled India.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia's playing XI - a reminder
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia have made just one changed - Josh Hazlewood is out injured and Scott Boland has taken his place.
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: India's playing XI - a reminder
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: India are playing without Washington Sundar here, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his place. Also sitting out are Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who have been replaced by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma respectively.
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome back to Adelaide!
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: The pink-ball Test was always expected to be the tough one of the series for India and Day 1 played out pretty much in that theme. The Australians dominated it all the way through, with Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne seeing through some hellish spells from Jasprit Bumrah with a dash of good fortune in the third session. They would now feel that it is time to ram that advantage home today. Stay tuned for more updates!