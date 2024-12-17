India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: KL Rahul hoping to get support from Rohit Sharma but rain could save IND
- 4:47 AM IST, Dec 17 Credit to Siraj for how he bowled with a niggle, says Bumrah
- 4:36 AM IST, Dec 17 Gautam Gambhir's philosophy on the role of batters in Test cricket
- 4:28 AM IST, Dec 17 Virat Kohli - same old story
- 4:22 AM IST, Dec 17 Jasprit Bumrah gives a reminder of his batting abilities
- 4:13 AM IST, Dec 17 EIGHT rain stoppages on Day 3
- 4:05 AM IST, Dec 17 Latest Brisbane weather news
- 3:56 AM IST, Dec 17 Jaiswal's shot that first startled the Australians and then led to his downfall
- 3:45 AM IST, Dec 17 Weatherman Marnus Labuschagne with some good news
- 3:38 AM IST, Dec 17 How Australia have lined up
- 3:28 AM IST, Dec 17 A reminder of India's XI
- 12:03 AM IST, Dec 17 Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Only 33.1 overs could be delivered on day three at the Gabba, which saw both sides frustrated with the stop-start nature of play due to rain. Nevertheless, 33.1 overs was enough for Australia to hammer home their advantage and put themselves in the driver’s seat and sway the odds of this match — and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a whole — strongly in their favour....Read More
A disastrous start to the innings with bat leaves India gasping for air at 51-4 at stumps, with KL Rahul the only batter successful in making any sort of knock of substance as multiple wickets fell cheaply and loosely to Australia’s barrage with the new ball. Rahul is now joined by captain Rohit Sharma, who is in poor touch and desperate need of runs, the sort of batter you don’t want coming out with a Test match on the edge as he looks for confidence.
India remain 394 runs off Australia’s total, with the hosts’ mammoth first innings combined with cheap wickets meaning they are not only looking at a win, but the potential of a massive, spirit-sapping kind that India will suffer the hangover from heading into the rest of the series. Australia have the potential to run through India’s batting extremely cheaply, giving them the opportunity to enforce the follow on and still give themselves four or five sessions to try and bowl out India once again.
With Australia doing all the basics right and India doing quite the opposite, the results on page say as much about approach and mentality in this match as it does about any sort of gulf in quality. India would have had big hopes from the young core of their batting in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, but the trio fell cheaply, only for a combined 14 runs. Jaiswal and Gill in particular will be disappointed by their short knocks: Jaiswal knocked a leg-stump half-volley straight to mid-wicket, while Gill flashed wildly at a ball wide outside off-stump to be caught at gully.
Things were made worse as Virat Kohli entered with a strong chance of rescuing the innings alongside KL Rahul, but fell into the same old trap as he was caught trying to drive expansively outside off stump. Josh Hazlewood’s setup worked perfectly as India’s talismanic batter tried to flirt with the delivery and only feathered it through to Alex Carey with the gloves behind the stumps. Indian fans will be extremely disappointed with the manner of these dismissals, more than anything else: with their backs against the wall, it was almost as if India’s main batters threw their wickets away, leaving tonnes of pressure on the lower middle order and the batters to come.
India haven’t been forced to follow on in a Test match since the tour of England in 2011, but with Australia hunting for wickets and still 194 runs to go and only 6 wickets in hand to avoid the follow-on, a lot will rest on the shoulders of senior batters in Rahul and Rohit. They will have some solace in the fact that there are capable batters to come with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but will know that they will need to significantly eat into the total themselves rather than rely on the all-round duo.
For Australia, a world of possibilities opens up if they can dismiss one of the two batters early on day four. While KL Rahul has looked stable and safe at the crease despite being struck on his wrist early in the piece by Hazlewood, Rohit has looked extremely vulnerable against high pace in recent months, and that is a weakness that Australia can certainly exploit. With mass runs on the board, Australia can afford to be aggressive in their tactics and look for wickets through the day, with the flexibility to change their plans in case India do succeed in getting runs on the board.
India will know it’s not all doom and gloom. If Rohit can find the form of old, he and Rahul can score runs, with plenty of experience partnering each other in testing conditions in the past. With the threat of rain also looming over day four, the visitors wouldn’t mind a helping hand, with any route towards a win eradicated by this point in time. It’s a question of first avoiding the follow on, and then batting for time: after their horror display in the first half of this Test match, the Indian team will be more than happy to settle for a draw and go back to the drawing board ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
Here are some pointers for India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4:
- India start the day on 51/4, trailing Australia by 394 runs
- KL Rahul was batting on 33 off 64 balls while Rohit Sharma was yet to get off the mark after facing six balls
- Australia were all out for 445 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah returning figures of 6/76
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Credit to Siraj for how he bowled with a niggle, says Bumrah
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah was all praise for his new ball bowling partner. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the Indian bowling lineup have been miles behind Bumrah which has hurt the visitors a number of times.
"I think when we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits. He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I think I'll give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn't bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves.
“In terms of wickets and all, some days you will bowl well, the wickets will come as I spoke to him before and some days you will not bowl very well but the wickets will follow. So it is all money in the bank, that is the conversation that I have had with him,” said Bumrah.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Gautam Gambhir's philosophy on the role of batters in Test cricket
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: India head coach Gautam Gambhir had said before the start of their previous Test series that for him, batters only set up a match and it is the bowlers who are the main protagonists. This was right after the Indian batters' blitz in their second Test against Bangladesh that ultimately won them the match and so his comments were received in a positive light. However, this has been followed by batting collapse after batting collapse, resulting in India being whitewashed at home by New Zealand and now staring at squandering a 1-0 series lead against Australia. Surely Gambhir and India's attitude towards the importance of batting in Test cricket, which is certainly justified, could not have resulted in an overall message to the batters that they don't really need to hang around for too long and have to attack right from the beginning to ensure they score as quickly as possible and give their bowlers enough overs. Because well, it didn't look like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli were interested in hanging around and leaving seemingly driveable balls, despite the Australian batters and KL Rahul showing that is the way to go at the Gabba.
Here is what Gambhir had said back then: "That era is past. This is the era of bowlers. Batters only set up matches. This batsman-obsessed attitude of ours needs to end. If a batter even scores 1,000 runs, it doesn't guarantee victory. But if a bowler takes 20 wickets, then there is a 99 per cent guarantee that we will win the Test match. So if it is a Test match or any other format, bowlers win you matches and tournaments. In this era, we will talk more about bowlers compared to batters, and I hope this mindset changes."
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Virat Kohli - same old story
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Virat Kohli walked in yesterday after Shubman Gill fell driving, as was the case with a number of Australian batters before that and almost for Yashasvi Jaiswal as well. What did he do first? Well he drove and missed of course. Kohli then hung around for 16 balls before pushing at a delivery that might have missed the seventh stump if there ever was one. Edged and gone. The Australians wanted to keep him on strike to get him to do exactly that as anyone who has watched any amount of cricket now know that the most reliable way to dismiss Kohli in Test cricket especially is to get him driving. And yet, he continues to walk into that trap.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah gives a reminder of his batting abilities
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Never question a tailender about their abilities with the bat, especially if said tailender broke Brian Lara's record for most runs scored in an over in Test cricket. Well, Jasprit Bumrah has pretty much put up a one-man show with the ball for India and considering how their batters have performed, he might just provide better support to KL Rahul than anybody else in his side if he walks out early today.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: EIGHT rain stoppages on Day 3
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: At the end of it all, it looked like a crane might be required to lift Mitchell Starc away from the middle when rain forced the players off for the eighth and last time yesterday. The same was the case for KL Rahul at the start of the seventh rain break that came right after he hit a sumptuous cover drive for four. There were times when the breaks would last well over an hour before the players would return, only to rush back after about 15 minutes of play. All of it meant that only 33.1 overs could be bowled yesterday.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Latest Brisbane weather news
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: All right, more recent images rolling in from Brisbane show heavy clouds over the city but no rain yet. Those hoping a lot of rain will force India to actually bat for a draw as opposed to whatever it is they were doing yesterday, and those hoping to see some uninterrupted cricket are going to have completely contrasting emotions to every weather update today.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Jaiswal's shot that first startled the Australians and then led to his downfall
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: There was a little funny moment before the start of the Indian innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal, receiving throwdowns near the boundary, played a perfectly timed whip shot along the ground that would've gone through midwicket. This one though went right into the Australian huddle and hit a photographer standing behind them. Jaiswal apologised, all was well, the match started, he drove the first ball and it took an edge before going to the boundary. Then he played that same whip shot second ball, only he failed to keep it down, and ended up putting it down the throat of the the one fielder in front of square. He could've put that ball anywhere in the on side and it would have been at least two runs.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Weatherman Marnus Labuschagne with some good news
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Good news if you are an Australia fan or just want to watch some good cricket regardless of which team you support. He posted this on Twitter two hours ago, though, so the picture could be quite different now.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: How Australia have lined up
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia made just one change - Josh Hazlewood returning in place of Scott Boland.
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: A reminder of India's XI
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: India have played Ravindra Jadeja, making him the third different spinner to have played for them in this series thus far. They also chose to bring in Akash Deep in place of Harshit Rana, instead of including an extra pacer altogether.
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the Brisbane Test! The rain threat looms large today too and the start of play could be delayed once again. India have lost four wickets for just 51 runs, with KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma tasked with salvaging something out of this innings.