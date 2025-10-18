India vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI in Perth: When, where to watch IND vs AUS live on TV, online

India and Australia restart their white-ball rivalry with a three-match DOI series that opens at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. It doubles up as India’s first proper ODI audition for 2027, as a barometer of how Shubman Gill’s leadership scales on foreign soil against the World Champions of the format. Mitchell Marsh and Shubman Gill pose for pictures with the trophy on the eve of their first one-day international.(AFP)

The subplots for the series are rich. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the ODI XI after sitting out the last set. For Gill, who leads India’s ODI side for the first time on Australian soil, it will be a test of his leadership and management skills.

From Australia’s lens, Mitchell Marsh continues as white-ball captain with a squad that blends youth with experience. The immediate stakes in this series aren’t the trophy, but the gravity of selection is real. Both teams will be testing out their combinations, building up for the World Cup in 2027.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel.

Australia: Mitchell March, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Conolly, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe.

When will the India vs Australia 1st ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, October 19, at 9:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI in India?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.