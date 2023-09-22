India vs Australia Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI on TV and online

India have one final opportunity at fine tuning their World Cup squad when they take on Australia in a three-ODI series starting today. With the World No. 1 ranking on the line – India will dethrone Pakistan if they beat Australia in the first ODI – coach Rahul Dravid will hawkishly monitoring the performance of the team which is without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two matches. Team India players during a practice session at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In their absence, all eyes would be on the returning Ravichandran Ashwin, and the hopefully injury free Shreyas Iyer as both are set to get some much-needed game time. At the same time, it is not as if India are fielding a totally young team. Seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja will be available for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna to pick their brains.

The ODI series will also be crucial for two guys – KL Rahul, who takes over as captain. and Suryakumar Yadav. Rahul, whose triumphant return lit up India's recent Asia Cup victory, is set to unveil "KL 2.0" against the Australians. Suryakumar's future in ODI cricket though hinges on this series. His lackluster performances in the 50-over format have prompted calls for his removal from the squad. With just two fifties and an average of approximately 24, scoring 537 runs in 27 ODIs, time is running out for the talented batsman.

Interestingly, he has experienced an incredible run of form in T20Is, amassing 1,841 runs in 53 matches at an astonishing average of over 46 and a strike rate exceeding 172, including three centuries and 15 fifties. This stark contrast between his T20I and ODI stats has left many pondering why he hasn't cracked the ODI code yet. Nevertheless, there remains unwavering support from players, fans, and even the team management, all hoping that this explosive ball-striker will eventually find his rhythm in ODIs and replicate his otherworldly T20I performances.

Here are the live streaming details of the 1st ODI between India and Australia

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on September 22.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will start at 2:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will broadcast on Sports18.

Where to find the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.