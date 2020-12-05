e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Make sure the laws are used correctly’, Mark Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule

India vs Australia: ‘Make sure the laws are used correctly’, Mark Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule

The fact that Jadeja did not seek medical attention immediately and scored two more boundaries in his quick-fire 44 off 23 balls, fuelled further suspicions about the concussion finding.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Photo of former Australia captain Mark Taylor
Photo of former Australia captain Mark Taylor (Twitter)
         

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has cautioned against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a “concussion substitute” after he was hit on the head in the first T20 International in Canberra on Friday. Chahal went on to play a major role in India’s 11-run win with figures of 3/25.

“The concussion rules are there to protect players,” Taylor, a former member of the ICC Cricket Committee, was quoted as saying by ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

“If they are abused there’s a chance it will go like the runner’s rule. The reason the runners were outlawed was because it started to be abused. It’s up to the players to make sure they use the concussion sub fairly and responsibly. I’m not suggesting that didn’t happen last night,” he added.

After the decision, Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated conversation with match referee David Boon on the sidelines but it was not known whether it had anything to with Chahal being allowed as a concussion substitute.

The fact that Jadeja did not seek medical attention immediately and scored two more boundaries in his quick-fire 44 off 23 balls, fuelled further suspicions about the concussion finding.

“I’ve said for years I’d like to see players and coaches take more responsibility in running the game. The laws are there to protect them and make the game better for the player. Just make sure they’re used correctly, that’s all I would say,” Taylor said.

The second T20 International will be played here on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups on Dec 9
LIVE: Next round of talks between Centre, farmers’ groups on Dec 9
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
Diljit Dosanjh attends farmers protest, says entire country is with farmers
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Govt reluctantly conceding to protesting farmers’ demands: Chowdhury
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In