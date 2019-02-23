India vs Australia: Matthew Hayden drops in at nets, visitors rope in domestic wrist spinners in set-up

Matthew Hayden, considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, on Saturday shared his knowledge with the Australian batsmen on how to tackle slow bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Kuldeep has been rested for the two-match T20 series but Australia will be facing Chahal and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Hayden, here as a commentator, was invited by old friend and current coach Justin Langer as the former opener had long chat with the players during their net session at the ACA-VDCA Stadium this afternoon.

Hayden was seen demonstrating shot selection to the players as he accompanied the side during their full practice session. “It was great obviously to have JL’s (Justin Langer) great mate and a legend of the game come back and someone who’s had so much success here in India as a batsman to to get around to this field the boys and have a good chat was great,” Finch said at the news conference.

Hayden also gave tips on slip catching.

“He was a great slip catcher, so anything that the guys can learn, he was chatting about batting especially at the top of the order stuff.” Australia have also roped in the Kerala’s left-arm chinaman spinner KK Jiyas and Mumbai legspinner Pardeep Sahu in their support staff to help them out with the tricks of playing against the wrist spin.

Earlier during India’s tour Down Under last year, the Aussies were seen with sessions under Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and then Shane Warner in the first three Tests. India take on Australia in two Twenty20s and five ODIs in what’s their final international engagements before the World Cup from May 30.

