India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav join elite list after match-winning stand in Hyderabad

Middle-order batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav joined a set of elite players are stitching together a match-winning stand against Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India reached the target in 48.2 overs, riding on a 141-run unconquered stand between Kedar (81 off 87 balls) and Dhoni (59 off 72 balls), to take a 1-0 lead in the series. This was the second instance where the pair had put on a century stand in ODIs and their previous 100-run partnership also came against the same opposition.

121* for 4th wicket at Melbourne, 2019

141* for 5th wicket at Hyderabad, 2019

The unbeaten 141-run stand is the second best fifth-wicket stand for India against Australia at home in ODIs. 57.44 % of the partnership runs came off the bat of Kedar Jadhav. The duo surpassed Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar’s record as they had scored 137 at the same venue in 2009.

Also, this is the second-highest stand for any wicket at this venue. Australian Shaun Marsh and Shane Watson top the list after putting together 145 runs for the opening wicket in 2009.

After the conclusion of the match, Jadhav stated that captain Virat Kohli backed him to the hilt whenever he has had injury issues and it’s “payback time” for all the faith that the skipper and the team management showed in him. Jadhav has had multiple breakdowns due to a dodgy hamstring which also included a near six month lay-off due to a surgery.

“Obviously, the kind of confidence they have given has helped me deliver consistently. Credit goes to the captain and management for backing me in my difficult times and this is my time that I pay back to the confidence and faith they have shown in my difficult times,” Jadhav said.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 09:25 IST