India vs Australia: MS Dhoni’s unwanted record ends brilliant run against Australia

MS Dhoni has enjoyed a brilliant run of form in 2019 and with four consecutive fifties against Australia, a lot was expected from him in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. The former India skipper had scores of 51, 55*, 87* and 59* against Australia in the ODI format in 2019 and his average stood at an impressive figure of 150.50.

However, that was not the case as he fell victim to spinner Adam Zampa for a golden duck.Dhoni wanted the play the ball lightly but it took the thick outside edge of the bat and was caught by Usman Khawaja at slip.

This was a rare occasion for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman as it was Dhoni’s first golden duck in nine years. The last time he was dismissed for a first ball duck was in Visakhapatnam against Australia in 2010.

Golden ducks for MS Dhoni in ODIs:

vs Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2004 - Debut

vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 2005

vs Sri Lanka, Port of Spain, 2007

vs Australia, Vizag, 2010

vs Australia, Nagpur, 2019

Dhoni had the chance to add another accolade to his already illustrious career as he is just 33 runs away from becoming the sixth India batsman to score 17,000 runs across all formats.

The other batsmen who have achieved the feat are Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Virat Kohli (19,453), Sourav Ganguly (18,575) and Virender Sehwag (17,253). In his career which spans over 14 years, Dhoni has scored 4,876 runs in Tests, 10,474 runs in ODIs and 1,617 runs in T20Is.

Virat Kohli smashed his 40th century to guide India to 250 on a challenging pitch in the second one-day international against Australia on Tuesday.

Kohli, hit 10 fours in his 120-ball knock and held anchor on a track that appeared to aid bowlers, after Australian captain Aaron Finch elected to bat in the day-night game.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:29 IST