India vs Australia: Five records Virat Kohli broke during second ODI

Virat Kohli played an excellent innings of 116 in the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur on Tuesday. The India skipper anchored the Indian innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Kohli, who walked into bat at 0/1, helped India post a respectable total of 250.

India’s next best scorer in the innings was Vijay Shankar with 46 runs. Here’s a look at five records broken by Virat Kohli during his innings.

- Virat Kohli reached 9000 international runs as captain during the course of his innings. He is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni and Allan Border.

- Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 9000 international runs as captain in this match. The Delhi batsman reached the feat in 159 innings, beating Ricky Ponting’s record of reaching the milestone in 204 innings. He is the fastest to score 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 and 8000 international runs as captain as well.

- Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the highest scorer at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. Kohli has scored 325 runs at the stadium and Dhoni, who got out for a golden duck in the match, has scored 268 runs at the stadium.

- The India skipper notched his 40th century in this match. Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the only cricketers to score 40 and above ODI centuries.

- Kohli, who hit 10 fours in his innings, recorded 1000 fours in ODIs. He is the 12th cricketer to achieve this feat and the fourth Indian after Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:14 IST