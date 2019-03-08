India vs Australia: MS Dhoni will be rested for the last two ODIs - Sanjay Bangar

Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed on Friday that MS Dhoni will be rested for the last two ODIs in the five-match series against Australia.

The announcement came after Australia defeated the hosts by 32 runs in Dhoni’s home town - Ranchi - to keep the series alive after losing the first two encounters.

“We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest ,” India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told mediapersons after the match.

The squad for the last two ODIs include Rishabh Pant and it seems like the youngster will get a chance to prove his mettle ahead of the World Cup.

However, India can also opt for an extra batting option with KL Rahul as their wicket-keeper. Dinesh Karthik, who played in the T20I series, was not part of the ODI squad.

Virat Kohli scored 123 runs but India was prevented from clinching the one-day cricket international series when Australia won the third match by 32 runs on Friday.

Australia cut India’s lead to 2-1 in the five-match series. The fourth match is on Sunday in Mohali.

Australia made 313-5 after an opening stand of 193 between Usman Khawaja, 104, and captain Aaron Finch, 93.

India was bowled out for 281 in the 49th over. Only Kohli passed 35 in the chase.

Kohli reached his 41st hundred, and second in two matches, off 84 balls but after he was out at 219-6, bowled by legspinner Adam Zampa, India ran out of puff. Vijay Shankar, with 32 off 30 balls, was the second-highest scorer.

The Indians were stymied by fast bowlers Pat Cummins, 3-37, and Jhye Richardson, 3-37, and Zampa, 3-70.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 22:02 IST