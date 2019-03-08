India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues impressive run with century in Ranchi ODI

Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form against Australia as the Indian cricket team skipper scored his 41st century during the third ODI encounter in Ranchi on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 314, India lost three quick wickets but Kohli was not bothered as he continued to play his natural game. He looked quite comfortable against the Australia bowlers and with 14 boundaries and one six, the India skipper kept the hosts in the chase with an innings that can prove to be the match winner.

Virat Kohli has converted each of his last 7 ODI fifties to centuries at home -

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

113 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2017

140 vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2018

157* vs West Indies, Vizag, 2018

107 vs West Indies, Pune, 2018

113 vs Australia, Nagpur,2019

100* vs Australia, Ranchi,2019

During the ODI encounter in Ranchi, Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as the Indian cricket team captain reached 4000 runs as skipper.

Kohli became the 12th ODI skipper to reach this landmark and also the fourth India skipper after MS Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) & Sourav Ganguly (5104) to score 4000 runs as captain in this format.

Earlier. Usman Khawaja smashed his maiden one-day international century to guide Australia to 313-5.

The tourists rode on a 193-run opening stand between Khawaja, who hit 104, and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 93, to put up a challenging total after being put into bat first in Ranchi.

