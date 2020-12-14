India vs Australia: ‘No bigger opportunity,’ Shubman Gill ‘looking forward’ to play Tests Down Under

cricket

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:47 IST

India will be up be playing a four-match Test series against Australia starting from December 17th. The first Test will be a Day/Night affair in Adelaide and it will be India’s first Pink ball Test away from home. It will only be the only Test in which skipper virat Kohli will be playing as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI - with he and his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma expecting their first child.

The excitement is on the high and India’s solid performance in the Warm-up game against the Australia A team has reignited hopes that the visitors can pull off another series win against the Australia team.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar explains why bowlers today are left ‘handicapped’

Young batsman Shubman Gill did not have the best of showing with the bat in the Warm-up game, scoring a duck and 24 runs in the two innings, but the batsman is eagerly awaiting the Test series, which he believes would be his biggest opportunity.

“We practiced quite a bit with the pink ball in the lead up to the Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year (in November),” Gill told kkr.in. “But I haven’t played any competitive first-class match under lights (till before the ongoing practice match vs Australia A in Sydney).”

“It’s quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here,” he added.

The first Test between India and Australia begins from December 17th.