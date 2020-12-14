e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘No bigger opportunity,’ Shubman Gill ‘looking forward’ to play Tests Down Under

India vs Australia: ‘No bigger opportunity,’ Shubman Gill ‘looking forward’ to play Tests Down Under

India vs Australia: The excitement is on the high and India’s solid performance in the Warm-up game against the Australia A team has reignited hopes that the visitors can pull off another series win against the Australia team.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubman Gill in action.
Shubman Gill in action.(Twitter/BCCI)
         

India will be up be playing a four-match Test series against Australia starting from December 17th. The first Test will be a Day/Night affair in Adelaide and it will be India’s first Pink ball Test away from home. It will only be the only Test in which skipper virat Kohli will be playing as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI - with he and his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma expecting their first child.

The excitement is on the high and India’s solid performance in the Warm-up game against the Australia A team has reignited hopes that the visitors can pull off another series win against the Australia team.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar explains why bowlers today are left ‘handicapped’

Young batsman Shubman Gill did not have the best of showing with the bat in the Warm-up game, scoring a duck and 24 runs in the two innings, but the batsman is eagerly awaiting the Test series, which he believes would be his biggest opportunity.

“We practiced quite a bit with the pink ball in the lead up to the Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year (in November),” Gill told kkr.in. “But I haven’t played any competitive first-class match under lights (till before the ongoing practice match vs Australia A in Sydney).”

“It’s quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here,” he added.

The first Test between India and Australia begins from December 17th.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack
BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In