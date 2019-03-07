India vs Australia: Numbers reveal huge concern for Virat Kohli and team ahead of World Cup

India’s stellar run in ODI cricket over the past 15 months is primarily due to the fact the top order has got the team off to a good start. However, there have been problems with the opening combination ever since the Asia Cup and this needs to be addressed before the World Cup.

In their last 10 opening stands vs Australia, the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan combination has managed only 315 runs with only one century partnership.

and one 50 stand. India’s opening stand since the Asia Cup averages 29.40 which is the 7th best among the teams which will play the World Cup later this year.

There has been a significant drop in the numbers if we compare it to the phase from 2017 till the Asia Cup - The opening average was 3rd best amongst the CWC 2019 teams.

Shikhar Dhawan has been struggling ever since the Asia Cup - this year, he has scored 264 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 78.80, which is his worst in a calendar year where he has played 5 or more ODIs.

Rohit too has not fared any better this year. He has managed to score 391 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.10 which is his worst average as an opener in a year.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:38 IST