India vs Australia: Pat Cummins ‘happy’ with current role

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday insisted that he is “happy” with his current role as the first-change bowler and playing at number eight.

The 25-year-old claimed a terrific six-wicket haul in India’s second innings and scored 63 off 114 balls in Australia’s second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, in spite of his heroic efforts, the hosts fell to a 137-run defeat to go 2-1 down in the ongoing four-Test series.

“I am happy operating first change. (Mitchell Starc) Starcy and (Josh Hazlewod) Joshy probably present a better seam and swing the ball a bit more than me so wherever they need me I am happy,” International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Cummins, as saying.

READ: Sri Lanka cricket rated most corrupt by ICC: Sports Minister

“I think they are doing a good job there. I am pretty happy at No.8. It is a bit easier when I walk in and the bowlers have already bowled a few spells and the ball is a bit older. It is a much tougher job at the top of the order,” he added.

Cummins, who had claimed 8/119 against England in the 2017/18 Ashes at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the same venue for the fourth Test against India, also said: “I absolutely loved last year,” the fast bowler added.

“It was my first Test at the SCG. I picked up Man of the Match and had all my friends and family there and we won the series 4-0,” he added.

“I have got great memories there and I can’t wait to get out there. We will see what happens. We have always got a pretty good record at the SCG,” he said.

Australia and India will meet at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the final Test from January 3 to 7.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 22:27 IST