India vs Australia: Perth pitch receives lowest passing mark from ICC

According to media reports in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Perth wicket as ‘average’. The swanky Perth Stadium hosted its first-ever Test when Australia and India locked horns in their second-match of the four Test series.

The pitch came under fire for its uneven bounce right through the course of the five-day game, which Australia eventually won by 146 runs to level the series 1-1.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new stadium in Perth as average —the lowest pass mark given out by the ICC. Earlier, the Adelaide pitch was given very good rating from the international cricket body.

Earlier, Australia coach Justin Langer had hit out at claims of Perth wicket being on the poor side. Langer had said: “Anyone who says there’s anything wrong with that wicket, they must have been watching a different game”.

The third match of the series will now be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26. Both teams will look to get a positive result in the blockbuster Boxing Day Test in order to take a 2-1 lead going into the last Test at the SCG.

