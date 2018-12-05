India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw has started to walk, could be ready for Perth Test feels Ravi Shastri

India opener Prithvi Shaw might have been ruled out of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide with an ankle injury, but he has shown good progress and could very well be a part of the team for the second Test in Perth, starting from December 14. India coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that the youngster is making good progress and has already started walking after twisting his ankle during the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI.

“It was heartbreaking to see him go down,” Shastri was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “But the good thing is he’s recovering quickly. He’s already started walking. Hopefully if we can get him to run a bit by the weekend, that’s really good signs. With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker. We’ll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth.”

The incident happened in the 15th over of Cricket Australia XI’s innings, when Max Bryant latched on to Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery and hit him for six at midwicket. Shaw managed to get under the ball and catch it, but spilled the chance whilst tumbling over the ropes. In the process, he injured his ankle. Shaw was visibly in pain and didn’t get up immediately. Not just for India but it was also a big blow for Shaw who seemed to be in good form Down Under. The 19-year-old hit a masterful half-century in the warm-up match on the second day which included 11 fours during his 69-ball stay at the crease.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and boys brace for battle Down Under with eye on No.6 slot

Earlier, on his debut, Shaw scored an attacking 134 against West Indies and followed up with a 70 and unbeaten 33 in the second test against the Caribbean side. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are set to open in the first game of the series in Shaw’s absence.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:01 IST