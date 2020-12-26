India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja avoids collision with debutant Shubman Gill to take a brilliant catch off Ashwin’s bowling - WATCH

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 07:18 IST

Ravindra Jadeja did a fantastic job to avoid a collision with debutant Shubman Gill and hold on to a difficult catch off Matthew Wade in the first day of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on Saturday.

It happened in the 13th over of the Australian innings after captain Tim Paine opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Ashwin tossed one up and Australia opener Wade decided to charge down the track. He did not get to the pitch of the ball and ended up skying it.

Jadeja and Gill both charged towards the ball despite the former calling for the catch. The experienced all-rounder kept his composure despite the debutant charging and diving across him to hold on to a sharp catch.

That was India’s second breakthrough of the morning as Ashwin struck in his second over to remove Wade for 30.

Ashwin would go on to give another telling blow to Australia an over later by removing their best batsman Steve Smith for a duck.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, however ensured there was no further damage as they took Australia to 65 for 3 at lunch on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had struck with the new ball to give India a good start. He got one to hold its line and got the outside edge of Joe Burns’ (0) bat.

With India’s regular captain Virat Kohli having left the tour after Adelaide to return home for the birth of his first child, the touring side have rung the changes, including debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Gill replaced opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, with paceman Siraj replacing the injured Mohammed Shami.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been included, while Rishabh Pant comes in for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Australia retained the same XI from the Adelaide Test.

Australia team: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India team: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.