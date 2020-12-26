India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in Melbourne

India vs Australia live score, 2nd Test Day 1: Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first after winning the toss. For cricket fans, the day after Christmas is always special as it brings the Boxing Day Test. India would be hoping that there is something inside their box that helps them turn things around in the 2nd Test against Australia. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India have made four changes to their playing XI that lost in Adelaide. Young Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are making their debuts while a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja has come in for regular captain Virat Kohli while Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant as India have taken drastic measures after the lowest of lows in Adelaide. There are exact opposite scenes in the Australian camp. Despite David Warner’s unavailability, they look a settled unit, captain Tim Paine never looked so good, so certain. So it will be advantage Australia in the IND vs AUS 2nd Test.

Follow India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live score:

4:38 hrs IST India Playing XI Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj





4:35 hrs IST Australia (Playing XI) Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood





4:32 hrs IST TOSS UPDATE Australia win the toss and opt to bat first against India in Melbourne. It was a no-brainer for Tim Paine actually, the side winning the toss had to bat first. Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vNykQz71G0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020





4:28 hrs IST India vs Australia 2nd Test live: How’s the pitch Here’s the pitch for Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Toss coming up shortly. Will you bat or bowl first? #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oj0qdo84BS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020





4:23 hrs IST Big test for Ajinkya Rahane Virat Kohli not being there for a Test match as big as this is a big thing. For Ajinkya Rahane, it is even bigger. It not only places him on the centrestage but also makes him the focal point of India’s quest to turn things around in this series. Rahane has led India twice - one against Australia in 2017 and once against Afghanistan in 2018 - and on both occasions, India won. This time, however, it will be a different test altogether. India are trailing 1-0 and he will lead India for three matches on the trot as Kohli has flown back home for the birth of is child.





4:22 hrs IST Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj get Test caps Shubman Gill has been handed over his Test cap by head coach Ravi Shastri. Mohammed Siraj gets his cap from Ravichandran Ashwin.





4:18 hrs IST Australia unchanged Australia are likely to field an unchanged XI that beat India by 8 wickets in the first Test. That means Joe Burns and Matthew Wade will continue to open the batting. There were of course, no question marks on the spots of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon.





4:14 hrs IST IND vs AUS 2nd Test live : Four changes for India Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are set to make their debuts today. Gill will open the batting with Mayank Agarwal. If luck favours him then Siraj might start with the new ball (depending on the toss of course). The other two big changes in the Indian side of course are the returns of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant in place of Virat kohli and Wriddhiman Saha.



