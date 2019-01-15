India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja carries out an amazing throw to dismiss Usman Khawaja - Watch

Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an excellent throw to dismiss Usman Khawaja during the second ODI in Adelaide on Tuesday. Khawaja decided to take a quick single after directing the ball towards point, Jadeja collected the ball with one hand and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Khawaja was well short of the crease and was out for 23 runs. The amazing direct hit helped India break a 56-run partnership between Khawaja and Shaun Marsh. Australia were reduced to 82/3 in 18.3 overs.

Australia won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the Adelaide ODI. Following the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he was looking to bat first, considering the conditions of the pitch.

Talking about the team combinations, Kohli informed that pacer Mohammed Siraj has been included in the squad in place of Khaleel Ahmed.

“We would have batted. It looks a great wicket and it’s very hot. We lost the first T20I earlier in the tour and bounced back quickly. It’s good to put yourself under pressure. We have one change. Mohammed Siraj comes in and Khaleel Ahmed misses out,” Kohli said.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, kept the squad same as the first ODI and hoped to put a good performance in the match.

“Good opportunity to bat first again after a good performance in Sydney. We’re unchanged,” Finch said.

Having lost the opening match of the series, India would look to up the ante as it is a do or die clash for them.

