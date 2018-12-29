India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant matches Indian wicket-keeping record at the MCG

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant continued his good habit of adding records to his kitty on the fourth day of third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Pant took his dismissals tally to 19 on the penultimate day of the Test and by doing so he joined an elite group of India players in the list of most dismissals by a stumper in a series.

Pant overtook MS Dhoni and he is now placed at the top alongside former wicket-keeper Naren Tamhane and Syed Kirmani in this illustrious list.

With so much play still left in the series, Pant is more than likely to increase his tally and take the outright position in the list. There is still one day left in the third Test while the fourth Test will begin Thursday at the SCG.

Earlier, in the first Test of the series, Rishabh Pant surpassed Wriddhiman Saha to become the Indian wicket-keeper to take the most number of catches in a Test match. Pant broke the record with his 11th catch dismissing Mitchell Starc behind the wickets on Day 5 of the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide where the hosts were victorious by 31 runs.

Overall, Pant is tied for the top spot with South Africa’s AB De Villiers (vs Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2013) and England’s Jack Russell (vs South Africa in Johannesburg in 2013) with all of them taking 11 catches.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 13:51 IST