India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s kryptonite all set to halt opener’s surreal record against AUS

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma enjoys an incredible record against Australia and all eyes will once again be on the star opener when the two teams collide in the five-match ODI series starting Saturday.

Rohit has amassed 1778 runs in 31 ODIs against Australia which is the most runs for him against any opposition in the 50-over format of the game. Moreover, he has smashed seven tons (including a double ton) and five fifties at a conversion rate of 58.33 %, which is by far his best against any team.

The right-hander’s average against the Aussies is also nothing less than spectacular and he comfortably sits at top of the pile ahead of the likes of AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli. Not to forget his strike rate —which is second only to De Villiers.

However, there is one bowler in the current Aussie rank who has troubled Rohit a lot in previous meetings. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has time and again got the better of Rohit and will be eager to put on similar performances against the Indian right-hander in the upcoming series.

Out of the current crop of Aussie bowlers, only Stoinis has dismissed him more than once. Although the likes of Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff have managed to keep him quiet, but Stoinis has gone a step further and managed to dismiss him thrice.

In the ODI series between the two teams in January earlier this year, Rohit finished as the third highest-run getter with 185 runs in three outings. But his brilliance was equally tackled by Stoinis, who dismissed him twice in three matches Down Under.

The first match of the five-match ODI series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Having tasted defeat in the T20I series, Virat Kohli’s troops will be eager to turn their fortunes around in the ODIs and make a big statement before the World Cup.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 14:54 IST