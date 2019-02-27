India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma rested, Virat Kohli says eye on workload

After Aaron Finch decided to bowl first in the second T20I against India, Virat Kohli gave Rohit Sharma’s fans a big shock when he said that the opening batsman has been rested for the match. The India skipper said that Rohit has been given a rest since he has been playing for a long time. India made two more changes for the match.

“We would have bowled first as well. Like Aaron said it’s a good wicket. Looks like the old Bangalore wicket and that’s a good sign. Looks like there has been a lot of hardwork done to prepare and maintain the pitch. The wicket was a bit of spoiler for the last couple of years but it looks like it’s back to normal where all teams enjoy playing here. Shot selection was something we discussed (after the last game). The bowling was outstanding. We need to get used to playing big games. Three changes. Rohit is rested, Shikhar Dhawan comes in. Vijay Shankar comes in for Mayank Markande, because of the pitch conditions and Umesh makes way for Siddarth Kaul,” said Kohli.

The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip in the second T20I.

India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the series-opener in Visakhapatnam.

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli has already said that his squad composition for the World Cup in May-July is “more or less sorted” but has not ruled out rewarding standout performances over the course of two T20s and five ODIs.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:49 IST