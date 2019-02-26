India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma trolls ‘Goat’ Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of second T20I

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma never misses a chance to troll Yuzvendra Chahal’s batting skills and when he caught Chahal shadow practicing with a bat which didn’t have a sponsor sticker, Rohit Sharma decided to remind Chahal about his unbeaten innings of 18 runs in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton last month. The leg-spinner was the top scorer in the Indian team when India were bowled out for 92 runs.

“Plain bat? I thought by now you could get a sponsor for your bat after that knock in NZ. #GOAT,” Rohit wrote on an Instagram story.

The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip when they take on Australia in the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:33 IST