India vs Australia: Shane Warne feels Virat Kohli is class apart from any batsman on the planet

A compliment is sweetest when it comes from the opposition camp. While Shane Warne might no longer be playing for Australia, he is still one of the most competitive people around and one of the best pundits in the cricket world. And on Sunday, he was in complete awe of the brilliant century that Virat Kohli scored on a difficult Perth wicket where the rest of the batsmen have found the going tough in the second of the four-match Test series.

Taking to Twitter, Warne wrote: “Congrats to @imVkohli on another magnificent 100. A completely different class to any other batsman playing international cricket & on the planet. An absolute joy to watch - well played ! India now have their noses ahead, 2nd new ball again an issue for the Aussies !”

India’s quality performance on foreign soil in 2018 has been largely due to the batting prowess shown by skipper Virat Kohli. Leading from the front, he has scored runs in South Africa, England and now Australia. And on Sunday, he became only the third Indian after Mohinder Amarnath and Rahul Dravid to score a 1000 runs on foreign soil in a calendar year. Interestingly, he is only the third skipper after Bob Simpson and Graeme Smith to achieve the feat.

Batting on a bowler-friendly Perth wicket, Kohli brought up the 1000th run when he reached 84 on the third morning of the second Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium. He is now the 11th batsman to reach the landmark.

India pacer Ishant Sharma gave the perfect compliment to Kohli on Saturday when he said: “Whenever Virat is batting we feel confident. We finished the day in a strong position. Hopefully they will both continue. The game is in the balance right now. Hopefully we will dominate the first session tomorrow.”

A determined Kohli led India’s fightback on an engrossing second day in Perth, blunting Australia’s bowling attack to leave the second Test hanging in the balance.

Coming into the series, Kohli had said that he no longer feels the need to get into confrontations or verbal duels. “I think from last time round, I’ve become more assured of myself, I don’t really find the need to prove anything to anyone.

“It’s all about doing what the team wants me to do and just giving my 100% on the field, it’s a gradual process, I don’t really feel anything different when I go to tour countries now, it’s more a process now. In the early stage of my career I used to think of these things as important milestones which are really important in one’s career, but now the focus is purely and solely on making the team win at any cost.

“So ... I don’t find the need to get involved in anything with the opposition and I think those are changes that keep happening gradually as you go forward.”

