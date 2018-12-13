India vs Australia: Skipper Virat Kohli eyes Sourav Ganguly’s record in Perth

India skipper Virat Kohli is on the cusp of yet another milestone ahead of the team’s second Test of the four-match series against Australia which is scheduled to be played in Perth, starting Friday.

The visitors won the Adelaide Test by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the series and that was India’s fifth win in the longest format outside Asia under the leadership of Kohli.

If India manage to beat Australia in Perth, not will they take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series, but Kohli will also join Sourav Ganguly at the top in the list of most successful Indian skippers in foreign conditions. During his time at helm, Ganguly led India to six victories outside Asia and Kohli needs just one more to reach that mark.

Meanwhile, a win in Perth will see India becoming only the fifth team in Test cricket history to complete 150 victories. Australia (383), England (364), Windies (171) and South Africa (161) are the other nations who have managed to do so in the past.

Not just this, but Kohli will eye a personal milestone in Perth as well as a century for the right-hander in the second Test will see him take the third spot in the list of most international tons scored by a player across formats.

If Kohli manages to score his 25th Test ton, he will go past South African legend Jacques Kallis (62) and join Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara as the third-most prolific century-maker in history of the game.

