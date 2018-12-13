India vs Australia: Team India name 13-man squad for Perth Test; Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin ruled out

India have announced their 13-man squad for the second Test of the four-match series against Australia which is scheduled to take place in Perth, starting Friday.

Big blow for the visitors will be that apart from opener Prithvi Shaw, middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner R Ashwin too have been ruled out of the blockbuster clash at the new stadium in Perth.

India’s 13-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

In a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was revealed that the trio will miss the upcoming clash due to respective injuries.

“Prithvi Shaw is recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment. R Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain and is receiving treatment at the moment. Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the 1st Test at Adelaide,” the BCCI statement read.

“The team management is closely monitoring these players and a call on their availability for the third Test will be taken at an appropriate time.”

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Shaw won’t be in contention for the second Test after missing the first as he hadn’t gotten full fit after sustaining the injury during India’s warm-up clash against Cricket Australia XI.

