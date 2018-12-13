India vs Australia: Perth curator reveals the nature of pitch ahead of second Test

Perth head curator Brett Sipthorpe has revealed the nature of the pitch ahead of the second Test between Australia and India, starting December 14. The visitors won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and are leading the four-match series 1-0.

The new stadium at Perth has hosted only a couple international games, and this will be its first big game with the Indian team coming to town. A fast and bouncy pitch is the talk of town for the maiden Test at this new stadium.

Ahead of the blockbuster second Test, the head curator of the stadium revealed that they were asked to make a fast bouncy pitch and that is what they have done.

“We’ve just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it,” Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “We’re just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can.”

“We’re pretty much planning for exactly what we had for the Shield game.The feedback we got back from the players was terrific, I don’t think I’ve spent so much time talking to players during a game but we just wanted to garner as much feedback as we could from the players,” he added.

“We didn’t get any negatives from them, they were all really positive about it. We’re pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we’re hoping for the exact same pace and bounce.”

Earlier, bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the Indian bowlers will love to bowl at the pacey and bouncy track in Perth. The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took 14 of the 20 wickets in Adelaide will look to continue the momentum in the Perth.

“With a little help from the wicket, obviously the bowlers would love that sort of a wicket,” Bharat Arun told reporters on Tuesday. “Again, whatever is in the offing, we are happy with it.”

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 08:23 IST