India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for Perth Test; change expected

Virat Kohli went in with only 4 bowlers in Adelaide and although India won the match, the bowlers were stretched to the hilt. The surface was not very conducive to the bowlers, but the Indian attack kept running in to dismiss the Australians.

The captain praised the efforts of the bowlers and also asked his batsmen to step up and give a better account of themselves in the upcoming Test matches.

Virat Kohli, who keeps tinkering with his playing combinations, could well change the playing XI at Perth.

Here we try to predict the playing XI India would play in the second Test match.

KL Rahul

After a shocking stroke in the first innings, KL Rahul looked far more settled in the second dig and despite the fact that he got out looking to play an expansive stroke, he gave a glimpse of getting back his form.

Perth, which will have pace and bounce, could suit Rahul’s style of play and presents him with a great opportunity to seal his spot.

Prithvi Shaw

The young man was injured before the first Test match, and missed out on the final berth. However, he has started to run and is he passes the fitness test before the Perth game, could well walk into the playing XI in place of Murali Vijay, who looked out of sorts in Adelaide.

Cheteshwar Pujara

“We were down and out at lunch on day one. His belief, grit and determination kept us in the game, he brought us back beautifully,” Kohli said after the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who walked away with the man of the match in Adelaide, was the difference between the sides and his form augurs brilliantly for India in the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain did not set the stage on fire in Adelaide, but after a flashy stroke in the first innings, he dug in the second essay and played a crucial innings of 34.

The fact that India won the game without a significant contribution from their captain is a great space to be in as the team heads to the Perth Test match.

Ajinkya Rahane

Against the new ball, on the very first morning of the Adelaide Test, Ajinkya Rahane played a flashy stroke outside the off stump and lost his wicket.

However, like the other batsmen, he too put away all the spunk and dug deep to play an attritional innings and forged a crucial partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which proved to be match-winning in the end.

Rohit Sharma

The right-hander looked at home in Adelaide against the pace and bounce, but then played a very rash stroke to throw away his wicket.

He was dismissed by a good ball by Nathan Lyon in the second innings and hence, he should get another go in Perth as the pitch is expected to have extra bounce and carry.

Rishabh Pant

The young wicket-keeper hogged all the headlines for his constant chirruping behind the stumps in Adelaide. He also scripted a record by claiming 11 dismissals in the match.

However, as a batsman, there is a lot to be desired from Pant. He has the talent and stroke-making abilities, but as coach Ravi Shastri pointed out after the 1st Test match, he needs to more smart in his attack.

R Ashwin

The off-spinner was stingy in Adelaide and although, he could have picked up more wickets in the second innings, his control at one end allowed captain VIrat Kohli to attack with the seamers.

Also, he was quite solid with the bat in the first innings and renders good balance as an all-rounder to this team.

Ishant Sharma

After India were dismissed for 250 in the first innings, they needed early wickets and Ishant got things rolling with the wicket of Aaron Finch. He was at his best and kept posing questions.

Also, Kohli kept bringing him back whenever he wanted to make things happen and the experienced man did not disappoint. He picked up the important wickets at crucial moments, which included Travis Head on the final morning.

Mohammed Shami

As has been the case with Mohammed Shami, he was impressive in the first innings, but did not get the wickets. However, he hit back with wickets in consecutive balls to finish off the Australian innings.

The fast bowler was accurate and pacy in the second dig too and was relentless in his attack as he returned with three wickets and looked threatening right through.

Jasprit Bumrah

He was touted to be India’s X-factor this series and Bumrah gave glimpses of his abilities with the ball. Fast, accurate and unnerving - Bumrah proved to be the ideal bowler on the Adelaide surface.

He returned with 6 wickets in the match and his form is a great plus for India going forward.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 08:47 IST