'Really sad to see this happen in Australia': Langer comments on racism row

“Sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing,” said Australian head coach Justin Langer as he expressed his sadness over the incident where a few spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground directed racial abuse on Indian players.

The play on the fourth day of the ongoing Test was halted for a few minutes after Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial attack from a section of the crowd, leading to the expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

This incident on Sunday came a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

After the end of day’s play on Sunday, Langer called the event ‘a shame’ as multiple questions were asked to the Australian head coach on the issue.

“I have just read a book on the history of Australia and watched some good documentaries a couple of times in the last few months. It's saddening, we are educating ourselves and it makes you feel very sad that people are subjected to racism,” Langer said.

“When you start getting educated... About what has happened in the history of Australia you can understand why it's so hurtful,” he added.

Langer reacted to the two episodes of racism against the visiting team in as many days. He said it was a shame that such a hard-fought series was tarnished by incidents like these.

“Sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing,” he asserted. “...it is one of my greatest pet hates in life, that people can think they can come to a sporting event, whether it is cricket or any kind and pay their money and think that they can abuse or so whatever they like.

“I mean, I have hated it as a player, I have hated it as a coach, we have seen in different parts of the world, it is really sad to see this happen in Australia,” he said.

Langer said it is especially frustrating when the cricket itself has been nothing less than exciting so far.

“I think our series so far has been played in such great spirit, it has been incredible cricket, it has been brilliant to watch on the field, it's been really played in good spirit between both the teams. It's a shame to see (the series) getting marred by incidents like that we are hearing about today and last night,” he said.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre when Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

