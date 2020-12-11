India vs Australia: ‘The experience we need’, Allan Border names David Warner’s replacement for opening Test

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 07:52 IST

Australia is currently dealing with some major injury issues ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy, which begins from December 17 in Adelaide.

The Aussies received a huge blow after David Warner was on Wednesday ruled out of the opening Test due to a groin injury. On the other hand, Will Pucovski, who was considered as a confirm selection for the opening Test, is now a doubtful starter after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game.

As far as Joe Burns is concerned, his poor form has added to the woes of the Australian think tank.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Allan Border has come up with the name of Shaun Marsh who can be a “stop-gap” option for the opening slot in an injury-hit Australia squad.

In a conversation with ‘The West Australia’, Border suggested that the selectors can also have a look at the 37-year-old Marsh, who has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield.

“You could move Marnus Labuschagne up to the top of the order. He’s shown that he can handle the new ball; batting at number three you have to do a bit of that at times. Marcus Harris has been in some good touch; he could be one of those young bolters that could come in and do the job for you,” Border was quoted as saying.

“And right out of the left field, I think maybe even Shaun Marsh could be one of those stop-gap guys given the experience we need at the top of the order,” he added.

Marsh has scored three centuries and an 88 in his last six innings for West Australia since October. However, the selection of the opening pair might come down to the performance in Australia A’s final tour game against India A which is scheduled to start on Friday.